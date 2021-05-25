Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a central Oregon high school has prompted school officials to send students back to online learning for nearly two weeks. The Bulletin reports as of Friday afternoon, 15 staff members and students from La Pine High School had been diagnosed with COVID-19. A letter sent to families Friday by interim principal Anne-Marie Schmidt says that resulted in quarantine for nearly half the students and staff. She says the quarantine resulted in many classes taught by substitutes, and some students becoming nervous about getting sick. The overall vaccination rate in the La Pine area zip code is fairly low at 42.5%, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

UNDATED (AP) — Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it’s starting far drier than 2020’s record-breaking fire year. Measurements show soil and plants are much drier, making trees and brush more likely to ignite and fire to spread. A megadrought fueled by climate change is part of the problem. From the Rockies westward, April was the second driest on record. Now more than 77% of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico is in either extreme or exceptional drought. Juniper trees are dying, and fire officials say their canopies of dead needles are like having gasoline out in the national forests.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four people experiencing homelessness have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city of Portland, saying its contractors have illegally tossed their personal items when razing encampments. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports when kicking people out of an encampment, workers are required under a court ruling to collect and store property that people can’t immediately carry away. They are required to provide 30 days for individuals to collect their items. The lawsuit said the city has repeatedly failed to do so. The individuals argued this has caused people to have to buy new tents and other items needed to survive. City spokesperson Mark Alejos said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their run in the NBA Western Conference Playoff, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the Moda Center will debut vaccinated sections this week where fully vaccinated fans will not need to wear a mask or physical distance. Fans in vaccinated sections, who are 16 or older, must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Fans not eligible for the sections without restrictions will sit in areas where they must continue to wear a mask and physically distance. Brown also announced that businesses, venues and faith institutions in “lower risk” counties may follow suit with the Moda Center and create vaccinated sections.