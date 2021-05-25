Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOODSPORT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has upgraded its water quality rating for an area of tidelands near Hoodsport west of Vashon Island in southern Hood Canal, certifying that clams and oysters there are safe to eat. The Seattle Times reports those beaches have been closed to harvesting for 45 years. The Puget Sound Institute at University of Washington Tacoma says the beaches are opening after four years of cleanup. Two public beaches could be opened for recreational harvesting next spring, depending on shellfish quantities and port approval.

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — A Kalama man is facing one count of theft after a Washington Labor & Industries investigation alleges he was faking injuries to collect nearly $300,000 in workers’ compensation benefits. The Daily News reports Labor & Industries says James Thomasson was hurt while working as a logger in 2006. A tree hit his leg, causing bruises and abrasions. A year later, the state says he claimed he hurt his back while using a wedge to fell a tree in Shelton.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — New mountain bike trails are coming to Bainbridge Island, thanks to an anonymous donor. The Bainbridge Island Parks Foundation has purchased 10 acres of land next to Strawberry Hill Park after receiving a $1 million donation. That’s according to foundation executive director Mary Meier. The gift was made to buy the land for mountain bike use, expand the existing dog park and for land conservation. The property will be transferred to the Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District to oversee planning for the project. The Park District will also build the bike course and manage the parcel as a public park.

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations from two federal health care providers have not been counted in official Washington state vaccination statistics, complicating the state’s pandemic response. The Seattle Times reported that vaccinations from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs remain in the federal computer system, meaning county health officials cannot consider the statistics when determining restrictions or reopening plans in the state. Officials say it also artificially lowers the vaccination rate. The state Department of Health requested more detailed data from the Department of Defense earlier this month, but state officials said they have not yet heard back.