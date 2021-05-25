Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DENVER (AP) — Damian Lillard hit eight 3-pointers, including one from nearly half-court, to tie an NBA playoff record for most in a half. Lillard was 8 of 11 from long range against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on his way to a 32-point first-half eruption. His eight 3s matched the mark held by Toronto’s Vince Carter, who hit that many in the first half against Philadelphia on May 11, 2001. Led by Lillard, Portland is putting on another stellar 3-point display and finished 12 of 18 for the half. The Blazers hit 19 3-pointers in Game 1, which was a franchise-best for a playoff game.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Lewis homered and made a diving catch in center field, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six smooth innings before leaving with a possible back injury, and the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2. Jarred Kelenic also went deep for Seattle, playing its sixth of 12 straight road games in California covering separate trips. And this is a long haul for the club, with Monday marking the fourth game of a stretch with 30 in 31 days. Ty France doubled in his return from the injured list. Mitch Haniger added two hits, including an RBI double. Mark Canha hit his 10th home run for Oakland.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows a 15-year old player to sign with a National Women’s Soccer League team. The order comes in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Olivia Moultrie challenging the league’s rule prohibiting players under 18. The lawsuit alleges the rule violates antitrust law and hinders Moultrie’s career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team. U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut’s order will be in in place for 14 days. It’s unclear whether any NWSL team will sign Moultrie, who currently trains with the league’s Portland Thorns.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry has been hired as an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ basketball staff to replace Tommy Lloyd, who became the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois, where he oversaw schematic changes on offense and defense the past two seasons. The Illini posted back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2013-14 and earned two straight NCAA Tournament berths during Gentry’s time there. Gentry played four seasons at Gonzaga for Bulldogs coach Mark Few. The Zags put together a 107-20 record during Gentry’s four years.