Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

RAPE MISTRIAL-NOT ENOUGH JURORS

Mistrial in rape case declared after not enough jurors show

DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty. EastIdahoNews.com reports 7th District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty. Several other potential jurors were dismissed because they knew some of the people involved in the case or felt they couldn’t be fair. Those who failed to show up could face fines or jail time. The mistrial means the trial for Ryan Richard Berry of Tetonia will be rescheduled.

LEGISLATION LAWSUIT-TWO DEFENSES

Idaho Legislature hires own lawyers to defend new initiative

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has agreed to allow the state Legislature to intervene in two lawsuits that challenge the same restrictive voter initiative law, meaning taxpayers will pay for two separate legal teams in each case. The Idaho Press reported that the Legislature will be represented by the Idaho attorney general’s office in one case and private attorneys in the other case. Some have said the defenses will argue different aspects of the law, while others have said it is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

IDAHO EDUCATION-RESCUE MONEY

Plan released for $440M in Idaho education rescue money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho education officials say the state’s primary challenge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is helping students make up lost ground due to missed instructional time. The Idaho Department of Education identified that as a top priority in its draft plan announced Monday for spending $440 million the state is receiving in federal American Rescue Plan money for some 300,000 students in grades K-12. The U.S. Department of Education requires the plan. Idaho officials are taking public comments on the plan through June 1. State officials say last fall’s early reading assessment showed a 5% drop from the previous year in K-3 students reading at grade level.

BOATING ACCIDENT-ANGLER MISSING

Idaho angler missing after boating accident on Salmon River

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man is missing after a weekend boating accident on the Salmon River. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office described 31-year-old David Andrew Spencer as an angler from Cottonwood. Someone contacted the sheriff’s office to report the boating accident near Demon’s Drop Rapids at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the person said Spencer was unaccounted for after the accident. The sheriff’s office says Spencer was wearing all black clothing and wasn’t using a lifejacket or other personal flotation device when the accident occurred. Law enforcement officers and search and rescue teams from several agencies searched the area but Spencer had not been found as of Monday morning.

BC-DROUGHT-FIRE SEASON

Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020

Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it’s starting far drier than 2020’s record-breaking fire year. Measurements show soil and plants are much drier, making trees and brush more likely to ignite and fire to spread. A megadrought fueled by climate change is part of the problem. From the Rockies westward, April was the second driest on record. Now more than 77% of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico is in either extreme or exceptional drought. Juniper trees are dying, and fire officials say their canopies of dead needles are like having gasoline out in the national forests.

NATIONAL PARK VISITATION

Yellowstone, Grand Teton set records for park visitation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials say visitation at Yellowstone National Park last month has increased by 40% compared to 2019, an increase of about 19,000 people and a record for the month. The Billings Gazette reported Friday that Superintendent Cam Sholly predicted the park would be busier early this year based on the inability of tourists to travel internationally as demand for outdoor recreation increased last year. He said that more than 67,000 visitors entered the park. The previous high was set in 2016 with more than 59,000 people. Grand Teton National Park also experienced high visitation last month with more than 87,700 visitors, a 48% increase compared to the same month in 2019.