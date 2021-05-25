Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

High school back to online learning after COVID-19 outbreak

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a central Oregon high school has prompted school officials to send students back to online learning for nearly two weeks. The Bulletin reports as of Friday afternoon, 15 staff members and students from La Pine High School had been diagnosed with COVID-19. A letter sent to families Friday by interim principal Anne-Marie Schmidt says that resulted in quarantine for nearly half the students and staff. She says the quarantine resulted in many classes taught by substitutes, and some students becoming nervous about getting sick. The overall vaccination rate in the La Pine area zip code is fairly low at 42.5%, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020

Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it’s starting far drier than 2020’s record-breaking fire year. Measurements show soil and plants are much drier, making trees and brush more likely to ignite and fire to spread. A megadrought fueled by climate change is part of the problem. From the Rockies westward, April was the second driest on record. Now more than 77% of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico is in either extreme or exceptional drought. Juniper trees are dying, and fire officials say their canopies of dead needles are like having gasoline out in the national forests.

Homeless people file suit against city amid lost possessions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four people experiencing homelessness have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city of Portland, saying its contractors have illegally tossed their personal items when razing encampments. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports when kicking people out of an encampment, workers are required under a court ruling to collect and store property that people can’t immediately carry away. They are required to provide 30 days for individuals to collect their items. The lawsuit said the city has repeatedly failed to do so. The individuals argued this has caused people to have to buy new tents and other items needed to survive. City spokesperson Mark Alejos said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Vaccinated section opening for Portland Trail Blazers’ games

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their run in the NBA Western Conference Playoff, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the Moda Center will debut vaccinated sections this week where fully vaccinated fans will not need to wear a mask or physical distance. Fans in vaccinated sections, who are 16 or older, must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Fans not eligible for the sections without restrictions will sit in areas where they must continue to wear a mask and physically distance. Brown also announced that businesses, venues and faith institutions in “lower risk” counties may follow suit with the Moda Center and create vaccinated sections.

Amtrak restores service on routes following COVID cutbacks

SEATTLE (AP) — In another hopeful sign that the travel industry is bouncing back in Washington after pandemic-induced lows last year, Amtrak says it’s restoring daily service on 12 long distance routes, including two that run through Seattle. Starting Monday, both the Chicago to Seattle/Portland and the Seattle to Los Angeles routes will resume daily service. The routes had previously only been operating three times a week due to low ridership during the pandemic. The Amtrak Cascades route will also add a second round trip between Seattle and Eugene starting Monday and a third round trip on the Seattle to Portland segment will also be added.

Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists found that an unconventional way of reducing the frequency of deer-auto collisions could be allowing wolves to roam a landscape. Because wolves prey on deer and also shift deer behavior, they make crashes about 24% less common. The researchers looked at data from Wisconsin and said that wolves reduce deer populations and also scare deer away from linear landscape features, including roads, that wolves often prowl. The research was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. A prior study found that deer-auto collisions cost more than $8 billion annually in the United States.

Police: Portland bus driver shot while driving passengers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a TriMet bus driver was shot Saturday night while driving passengers. A bullet hole was found in the windshield, and the driver was being treated at a nearby hospital for what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the bus. Police are investigating.

Search finds man in Oregon woods after more than 2 weeks

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A fisherman missing for more than two weeks in the wilderness of southwestern Oregon has been found alive. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office said search and rescue crews found 69-year-old Harry Burleigh in the Umpqua National Forest Sunday afternoon. KOIN reports Burleigh’s wife reported him missing on Friday, May 7, after he didn’t return from a fishing trip to Twin Lakes the day before. Authorities had been combing the forest for Burleigh and had found his vehicle May 8 at a trailhead. At about 3 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said Burleigh found was walking and complaining of minor pain, but he was in stable condition. A helicopter transported him to a hospital for an evaluation.