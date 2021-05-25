Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BIKE TRAILS-DONATION

Anonymous donor gives $1M for Bainbridge Island bike trails

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — New mountain bike trails are coming to Bainbridge Island, thanks to an anonymous donor. The Bainbridge Island Parks Foundation has purchased 10 acres of land next to Strawberry Hill Park after receiving a $1 million donation. That’s according to foundation executive director Mary Meier. The gift was made to buy the land for mountain bike use, expand the existing dog park and for land conservation. The property will be transferred to the Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District to oversee planning for the project. The Park District will also build the bike course and manage the parcel as a public park.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Federal vaccine doses not included in Washington state count

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations from two federal health care providers have not been counted in official Washington state vaccination statistics, complicating the state’s pandemic response. The Seattle Times reported that vaccinations from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs remain in the federal computer system, meaning county health officials cannot consider the statistics when determining restrictions or reopening plans in the state. Officials say it also artificially lowers the vaccination rate. The state Department of Health requested more detailed data from the Department of Defense earlier this month, but state officials said they have not yet heard back.

POLICE PRECINCT FIRE

Man gets 20 months for plan to burn Seattle police precinct

SEATTLE (AP) — An Alaska man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for trying to set fire to a Seattle police precinct during last summer’s racial justice protests. Desmond David-Pitts pleaded guilty to a federal arson conspiracy charge in January, acknowledging he set a fire to trash piled outside the East Precinct last Aug. 24 while others tried to bar a door to keep officers from leaving. David-Pitts was identified and arrested within an hour thanks to his distinctive pink-camouflage pants. He told investigators following his arrest that he had had bad experiences with police and that he was angry.

BC-DROUGHT-FIRE SEASON

Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020

Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it’s starting far drier than 2020’s record-breaking fire year. Measurements show soil and plants are much drier, making trees and brush more likely to ignite and fire to spread. A megadrought fueled by climate change is part of the problem. From the Rockies westward, April was the second driest on record. Now more than 77% of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico is in either extreme or exceptional drought. Juniper trees are dying, and fire officials say their canopies of dead needles are like having gasoline out in the national forests.

AMTRAK-ROUTES RESTORED

Amtrak restores service on routes following COVID cutbacks

SEATTLE (AP) — In another hopeful sign that the travel industry is bouncing back in Washington after pandemic-induced lows last year, Amtrak says it’s restoring daily service on 12 long distance routes, including two that run through Seattle. Starting Monday, both the Chicago to Seattle/Portland and the Seattle to Los Angeles routes will resume daily service. The routes had previously only been operating three times a week due to low ridership during the pandemic. The Amtrak Cascades route will also add a second round trip between Seattle and Eugene starting Monday and a third round trip on the Seattle to Portland segment will also be added.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MODA CENTER

Vaccinated section opening for Portland Trail Blazers’ games

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their run in the NBA Western Conference Playoff, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the Moda Center will debut vaccinated sections this week where fully vaccinated fans will not need to wear a mask or physical distance. Fans in vaccinated sections, who are 16 or older, must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Fans not eligible for the sections without restrictions will sit in areas where they must continue to wear a mask and physically distance. Brown also announced that businesses, venues and faith institutions in “lower risk” counties may follow suit with the Moda Center and create vaccinated sections.

STEPFATHER FATAL STABBING

Man accused of fatally stabbing stepfather near Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather north of Vancouver in the Amboy area. The Columbian reports the teen was arrested early Monday and booked into the Clark County juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree murder. Court records say the teen told a neighbor he stabbed Luther Moore and thought he was dead. Court records say the teen also told the neighbor that Moore had been beating him with a broomstick. The neighbor called 911. A probable cause statement says authorities arrived at the residence after midnight and found the teen with blood on his clothing and a minor hand injury.

MISSING FISHERMAN FOUND

Search finds man in Oregon woods after more than 2 weeks

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A fisherman missing for more than two weeks in the wilderness of southwestern Oregon has been found alive. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office said search and rescue crews found 69-year-old Harry Burleigh in the Umpqua National Forest Sunday afternoon. KOIN reports Burleigh’s wife reported him missing on Friday, May 7, after he didn’t return from a fishing trip to Twin Lakes the day before. Authorities had been combing the forest for Burleigh and had found his vehicle May 8 at a trailhead. At about 3 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said Burleigh found was walking and complaining of minor pain, but he was in stable condition. A helicopter transported him to a hospital for an evaluation.

ALASKA-CRUISE SHIPS

Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings. The measure signed Monday will allow large cruise ships to sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. It is intended as a temporary workaround of a longstanding federal law that requires large cruise ships bound for Alaska to stop in Canada or start trips there. Canada, amid COVID-19 concerns, has barred cruise operations through February. Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation pushed for the workaround.

INTRUDER SHOT

Sheriff’s office: ex-boyfriend shot while breaking into home

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Thurston County Sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old Olympia man was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house. Deputies responded to a shooting on Cooper Estates Ln NW around 1 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office says the man had forced his way into his ex-girlfriends home armed with a metal pipe. The woman, her children, and her current boyfriend were inside the home at the time. Police say the woman’s boyfriend allegedly shot the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Once he is stable, he’ll be booked into Thurston County Jail.