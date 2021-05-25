AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, May. 25.

Tuesday, May. 25 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer presents Bronze Star to Oregon Vietnam War veteran – Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer holds a ceremony to award retired Army Specialist Gerald Kawecki with a Bronze Star Medal with Valor for his ‘valorous conduct during combat operations in the Vietnam War’ followed by a motorcycle parade tribute led by the Oregon American Legion Riders. Other speakers include Oregon National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sergeant Dan Conner

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 North Winning Way, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repblumenauer

Contacts: Danielle Cohen, Office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Danielle.Cohen@mail.house.gov

Tuesday, May. 25 6:30 PM Oregon Virtual Academy Board of Directors meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://orva.k12.com/, https://twitter.com/k12orva

Contacts: Oregon Virtual Academy, press@k12.com

Thursday, May. 27 – Monday, May. 31 Grants Pass Boatnik Parade and Festival – Grants Pass Boatnik Parade and Festival featuring the Davis Shows Carnival, fireworks display, Sprint and Drag boat racing, carnival rides, arts and crafts, and more

Location: Riverside Park, 304 E Park St., Grants Pass, OR

Weblinks: https://www.grantspassoregon.gov/, https://twitter.com/CityGrantsPass

Contacts: Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, 1 541 450 6260

Thursday, May. 27 Oregon Board of Forestry special meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/ORDeptForestry

Contacts: Joy Krawczyk, Public Affairs, joy.p.krawczyk@oregon.gov

https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/BOFMeetings.aspx.