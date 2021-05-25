Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:05 p.m.

BIG BANKS SURTAX LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — The Washington Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to uphold a new tax on big banks, a year after a lower court judge sided with the industry in finding it unconstitutional. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 470 words.

EXCHANGE CANNABIS BOOM ILLEGAL GROWS

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Cannabis has been grown in this corner of Oregon for decades. It’s a fixture of the region’s counter-culture past. But residents and public officials agree that this year is different for cannabis agriculture. The farms are bigger and so are the impacts on the surrounding rural communities. By Erik Neumann of Jefferson Public Radio. SENT: 730 words.

SPORTS

BKL AROUND THE NBA

The WNBA season isn’t even two weeks old and the New York Liberty have already doubled their win total from last year and are off to their best start since 2007. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 900 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK TOURIST ARRESTED: Oregon woman arrested for violating Hawaii quarantine rules.

HAZARD TREE REMOVAL LAWSUIT: Environmental group sues over southern Oregon post-fire tree removal.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE TRANSFER RULE: Big Sky Conference changes in-conference transfer policy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FERRIES VACCINE: COVID vaccinations offered aboard Washington ferries. With AP photos.

HIGH SCHOOL DEFACED: Authorities: High school in Clackamas defaced in hate crime.

WORKER’S COMP FRAUD: Man accused of faking injuries, stealing $300K in benefits.

