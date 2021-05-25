Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:41 PM

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 52, Ontario 48

Cascade Christian 51, Hosanna-Triad 19

Corbett 57, Molalla 40

Dayton 53, Blanchet Catholic 16

Eddyville 60, Crow 17

Grant 66, Lincoln 23

Jesuit 59, Southridge 42

Junction City 60, Elmira 14

Mapleton 51, Mohawk 32

Marist 79, Siuslaw 48

Sherwood 69, Century 57

Sutherlin 57, South Umpqua 19

Warrenton 63, Taft 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Douglas vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.

La Pine vs. Bend, ccd.

McKay vs. Alsea, ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Creswell, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 28, Centennial 15

Burns 76, Ontario 16

Colton 35, Salem Academy 33

Douglas 61, Cascade Christian 51

Gervais 62, Culver 27

Gladstone 50, North Marion 31

Joseph 42, Wallowa 33

Lakeview 31, North Lake 17

Mazama 50, Phoenix 48

Nyssa 45, Vale 18

Taft 34, Warrenton 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chiloquin vs. Gilchrist, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Sutherlin, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content