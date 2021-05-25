Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 52, Ontario 48
Cascade Christian 51, Hosanna-Triad 19
Corbett 57, Molalla 40
Dayton 53, Blanchet Catholic 16
Eddyville 60, Crow 17
Grant 66, Lincoln 23
Jesuit 59, Southridge 42
Junction City 60, Elmira 14
Mapleton 51, Mohawk 32
Marist 79, Siuslaw 48
Sherwood 69, Century 57
Sutherlin 57, South Umpqua 19
Warrenton 63, Taft 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Douglas vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.
La Pine vs. Bend, ccd.
McKay vs. Alsea, ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Creswell, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 28, Centennial 15
Burns 76, Ontario 16
Colton 35, Salem Academy 33
Douglas 61, Cascade Christian 51
Gervais 62, Culver 27
Gladstone 50, North Marion 31
Joseph 42, Wallowa 33
Lakeview 31, North Lake 17
Mazama 50, Phoenix 48
Nyssa 45, Vale 18
Taft 34, Warrenton 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chiloquin vs. Gilchrist, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Sutherlin, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
