Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 11:06 PM

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Waterville-Mansfield 32

Anacortes 67, Meridian 56

Archbishop Murphy 80, Meadowdale 57

Arlington 61, Stanwood 46

Auburn 75, Auburn Riverside 43

Bremerton 101, Chimacum 28

Camas 71, Union 65

Chelan 62, Quincy 39

Chiawana 90, Pasco 41

Columbia (Burbank) 77, River View 46

Columbia (Hunters) 47, Selkirk 43

Columbia River 56, Hockinson 39

Condon/Wheeler, Ore. 72, Trout Lake 40

Coupeville 71, Concrete 17

Curlew 76, Northport 39

Davenport 54, Chewelah 48

Davis 78, Sunnyside 56

Decatur 78, Thomas Jefferson 28

Eastmont 69, Moses Lake 63

Eastside Catholic 83, Ingraham 54

Edmonds-Woodway 67, Cedarcrest 62

Evergreen Lutheran 67, Concordia Christian 29

Forks 57, Ilwaco 50

Glacier Peak 66, Monroe 62

Heritage 59, Mountain View 35

Hoquiam 60, Tenino 46

Kamiak 80, Cascade (Everett) 54

Kennewick 63, Hanford 61

Kent Meridian 62, Kentridge 51

Kingston 48, Olympic 36

Lake Roosevelt 68, Oroville 45

Lake Stevens 64, Marysville-Getchell 61

Lakes 72, Stadium 56

Liberty (Spangle) 93, Kettle Falls 63

Lincoln 53, Spanaway Lake 52

Lynden Christian 78, Burlington-Edison 56

Mariner 70, Lakewood 47

Mary Knight 64, Wishkah Valley 9

Marysville-Pilchuck 70, Jackson 42

Mount Vernon 65, Mount Baker 62

Muckleshoot Tribal School 62, Puget Sound Adventist 45

Naches Valley 69, College Place 49

Naselle 87, Mossyrock 53

Neah Bay 73, Crescent 29

North Kitsap 53, Bainbridge 41

North Thurston 67, River Ridge 63

O’Dea 80, Rainier Beach 75

Oakville 68, Lake Quinault 29

Okanogan 70, Omak 50

Port Angeles 83, Central Kitsap 52

Prosser 89, Grandview 64

R.A. Long 73, Hudson’s Bay 28

Ridgefield 52, Fort Vancouver 46

Seattle Lutheran 41, Northwest Yeshiva 40

Sehome 59, Squalicum 51

Shorecrest 56, Mountlake Terrace 54

Shorewood 45, Lynnwood 43

Skyview 84, Battle Ground 39

Snohomish 65, Everett 55

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 71, Tekoa/Rosalia 56

Sunnyside Christian 71, Touchet 24

Toppenish 80, Kiona-Benton 35

Toutle Lake 58, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 32

Wenatchee 70, Ellensburg 58

West Seattle 77, Franklin 48

Woodland 61, Washougal 58

Yakama Tribal 74, Pomeroy 39

Yelm 62, Capital 37

Zillah 95, Wapato 81

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Willapa Valley vs. Firm Foundation, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 82, Cascade Christian Academy 27

Castle Rock 31, Seton Catholic 27

Chelan 55, Quincy 21

Columbia (Burbank) 46, River View 36

Coupeville 39, Concrete 19

Ellensburg 68, Wenatchee 11

Hanford 53, Kennewick 46

Holy Names 53, Rainier Beach 11

La Conner 83, Orcas Island 21

Liberty (Spangle) 62, Kettle Falls 40

Lincoln 82, Spanaway Lake 30

Northport 35, Curlew 30

Oakesdale 70, DeSales 34

Pasco 39, Chiawana 29

Port Angeles 65, Central Kitsap 22

Prosser 58, Grandview 32

Sumner 53, Gig Harbor 47

Toledo 52, Winlock 32

Trout Lake 62, Condon/Wheeler, Ore. 42

Union 53, Camas 42

Wahkiakum 44, Onalaska 34

Yakama Tribal 61, Pomeroy 50

Zillah 66, Wapato 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content