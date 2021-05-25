Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Waterville-Mansfield 32
Anacortes 67, Meridian 56
Archbishop Murphy 80, Meadowdale 57
Arlington 61, Stanwood 46
Auburn 75, Auburn Riverside 43
Bremerton 101, Chimacum 28
Camas 71, Union 65
Chelan 62, Quincy 39
Chiawana 90, Pasco 41
Columbia (Burbank) 77, River View 46
Columbia (Hunters) 47, Selkirk 43
Columbia River 56, Hockinson 39
Condon/Wheeler, Ore. 72, Trout Lake 40
Coupeville 71, Concrete 17
Curlew 76, Northport 39
Davenport 54, Chewelah 48
Davis 78, Sunnyside 56
Decatur 78, Thomas Jefferson 28
Eastmont 69, Moses Lake 63
Eastside Catholic 83, Ingraham 54
Edmonds-Woodway 67, Cedarcrest 62
Evergreen Lutheran 67, Concordia Christian 29
Forks 57, Ilwaco 50
Glacier Peak 66, Monroe 62
Heritage 59, Mountain View 35
Hoquiam 60, Tenino 46
Kamiak 80, Cascade (Everett) 54
Kennewick 63, Hanford 61
Kent Meridian 62, Kentridge 51
Kingston 48, Olympic 36
Lake Roosevelt 68, Oroville 45
Lake Stevens 64, Marysville-Getchell 61
Lakes 72, Stadium 56
Liberty (Spangle) 93, Kettle Falls 63
Lincoln 53, Spanaway Lake 52
Lynden Christian 78, Burlington-Edison 56
Mariner 70, Lakewood 47
Mary Knight 64, Wishkah Valley 9
Marysville-Pilchuck 70, Jackson 42
Mount Vernon 65, Mount Baker 62
Muckleshoot Tribal School 62, Puget Sound Adventist 45
Naches Valley 69, College Place 49
Naselle 87, Mossyrock 53
Neah Bay 73, Crescent 29
North Kitsap 53, Bainbridge 41
North Thurston 67, River Ridge 63
O’Dea 80, Rainier Beach 75
Oakville 68, Lake Quinault 29
Okanogan 70, Omak 50
Port Angeles 83, Central Kitsap 52
Prosser 89, Grandview 64
R.A. Long 73, Hudson’s Bay 28
Ridgefield 52, Fort Vancouver 46
Seattle Lutheran 41, Northwest Yeshiva 40
Sehome 59, Squalicum 51
Shorecrest 56, Mountlake Terrace 54
Shorewood 45, Lynnwood 43
Skyview 84, Battle Ground 39
Snohomish 65, Everett 55
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 71, Tekoa/Rosalia 56
Sunnyside Christian 71, Touchet 24
Toppenish 80, Kiona-Benton 35
Toutle Lake 58, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 32
Wenatchee 70, Ellensburg 58
West Seattle 77, Franklin 48
Woodland 61, Washougal 58
Yakama Tribal 74, Pomeroy 39
Yelm 62, Capital 37
Zillah 95, Wapato 81
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Willapa Valley vs. Firm Foundation, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annie Wright 82, Cascade Christian Academy 27
Castle Rock 31, Seton Catholic 27
Chelan 55, Quincy 21
Columbia (Burbank) 46, River View 36
Coupeville 39, Concrete 19
Ellensburg 68, Wenatchee 11
Hanford 53, Kennewick 46
Holy Names 53, Rainier Beach 11
La Conner 83, Orcas Island 21
Liberty (Spangle) 62, Kettle Falls 40
Lincoln 82, Spanaway Lake 30
Northport 35, Curlew 30
Oakesdale 70, DeSales 34
Pasco 39, Chiawana 29
Port Angeles 65, Central Kitsap 22
Prosser 58, Grandview 32
Sumner 53, Gig Harbor 47
Toledo 52, Winlock 32
Trout Lake 62, Condon/Wheeler, Ore. 42
Union 53, Camas 42
Wahkiakum 44, Onalaska 34
Yakama Tribal 61, Pomeroy 50
Zillah 66, Wapato 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
