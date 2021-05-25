AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, May. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 25 8:00 AM Seattle-Tacoma International Airport previews expanded North Satellite – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hosts a media event to preview expanded and renovated North Satellite

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

Media please meet for escorting at the lower level of the main terminal at baggage claim 1. Please follow standard TSA checkpoint protocol for access, i.e. no multi-tools or unauthorized items

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 25 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 25 10:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Spokane, with stops including a tour of Catalyst Building and South Landing (10:30 AM PDT) and holding a meeting on homelessness and housing, Hope House 2.0 (1:00 PM EDT)

Location: Spokane, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 25 1:00 PM King County Council meeting on $600 million COVID-19 supplemental budget

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 25 3:30 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen and Amtrak President Stephen Gardner celebrate restoration of daily service for all Amtrak trains traveling through Washington state, King Street Station, 303 South Jackson St, Seattle (3:30 PM PDT), before they ride the train to Everett, and holding a press availability Everett Station, 3201 Smith Ave, Everett (5:30 PM EDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov and Olivia Irvin at olivia.irvin@amtrak.com

——————–

Tuesday, May. 25 Nordstrom Q1 2021 earnings – Nordstrom Q1 2021 earnings, for the department store chain

Weblinks: http://nordstrom.com, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Gigi Ganatra Duff, Nordstrom media, nordstrompr@nordstrom.com

——————–

Tuesday, May. 25 Multi-part ‘Borat’ special debuts on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine’ multi-part special debuts on Amazon Prime following October’s release of the Oscar-nominated ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’. Written by and starring Sacha Baron Cohen, the special consists of ‘Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed ‘Sub-acceptable’ by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision’, featuring additional footage from the movie; ‘Borat’s American Lockdown’, a 40-minute ‘reality show’ in which Borat spends five-days at the peak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with two conspiracy theorists; and ‘Debunking Borat (Documentary Short Specials)’, a collection of six shorts in which his roommates have their theories debunked by a team of experts

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/BoratSagdiyev, #Borat

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, May. 25 4:45 PM Nordstrom Inc: Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://shop.nordstrom.com/, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Trina Schurman, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 303 6503; Nordstrom IR, Nordstrom Investor Relations, invrelations@nordstrom.com;

——————–

Tuesday, May. 25 Nordstrom Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://shop.nordstrom.com/, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Rob Campbell, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 233 6550; Nordstrom IR, Nordstrom Investor Relations, invrelations@nordstrom.com;

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 26 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 26 2:00 PM Bicameral Dems introduce Stop Child Hunger Act – Democrats Sen. Patty Murray and Reps. Mike Levin and Jahana Hayes hold a discuss the Stop Child Hunger Act and the ‘need to provide children with nutrition assistance when they are not in school buildings’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

Members of the media interested in attending this event must RSVP by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov for information on how to join the video call

——————–

Wednesday, May. 26 New Amazon Fire tablets begin shipping – Amazon’s new Fire HD 10, Fire HD 10 Plus, Fire Kids Pro and Fire HD 10 Kids tablets begin shipping

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon Media Hotline, amazon-pr@amazon.com

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 27 9:30 AM Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Julia Luna, Puget Sound Partnership, julia.luna@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 999 9673

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/99246479230?pwd=OHZwUEtoTGtydlJ2aFdGZFFNU1RYUT09 Meeting ID: 992 4647 9230, Password: 294789. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782. Zoom instructions are included in the meeting agenda, which is available here: https://psp.wa.gov/board_meetings.php

——————–

Thursday, May. 27 Costco Q3 2021 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q3 2021 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 27 11:30 AM Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

——————–

Thursday, May. 27 2:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

Thursday, May. 27 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q3 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203