Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency authority to return thousands of wolves in the region to protection under the Endangered Species Act. State lawmakers passed legislation in recent weeks that would allow hunters and trappers to kill unlimited numbers of wolves using aggressive tactics such as shooting them from ATVs, employing night-vision scopes to hunt at night and setting lethal snares that some consider inhumane.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in months, restaurants in Multnomah County — Oregon’s most populous county — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting county COVID-19 vaccination goals. Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that 18 counties will move to the “lower risk” level on Thursday. This category allows the county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions — 50% capacity for indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. Earlier this month, Brown set statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. Brown announced that counties would become eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s population, who are 16 or older, have received their first dose.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mother of two children who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a grim case involving bizarre doomsday religious beliefs and two other suspicious deaths. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell is also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has met a deadline for treating spent nuclear fuel at its eastern Idaho facility that’s required in a 2008 agreement with the state. The U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program said Monday it had completed putting into dry storage all the spent fuel that was in water pool storage before Jan. 1, 2017. The move came more than 18 months ahead of schedule. The spent fuel comes from nuclear-powered warships, submarines and prototype reactor sites. The Navy sends it to its Naval Reactors Facility at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile site west of Idaho Falls that also includes the Idaho National Laboratory.