Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot and arrested multiple people late Tuesday on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white officer in Minneapolis. Authorities say a crowd had gathered Tuesday night and people broke windows at city hall, set a dumpster fire and threw frozen water bottles and eggs at officers. Portland police later announced that “targeted arrests” were made of “some who have engaged in criminal activity.” The agency didn’t say how many people were arrested or identify them. Last year, people protested in Portland for more than 100 days after Floyd’s killing sparked national rallies.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in months, restaurants in Multnomah County — Oregon’s most populous county — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting county COVID-19 vaccination goals. Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that 18 counties will move to the “lower risk” level on Thursday. This category allows the county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions — 50% capacity for indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. Earlier this month, Brown set statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. Brown announced that counties would become eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s population, who are 16 or older, have received their first dose.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is asking the state Supreme Court to uphold a new tax on big banks after a lower court judge sided with the industry in finding it unconstitutional. The 1.2% business and occupation surtax, which was passed by the Legislature in 2019, applies to banks that make more than $1 billion in annual profits. The banking industry says the tax discriminates against banks engaged in interstate commerce, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell told the court Tuesday the tax is not discriminatory because it applies to banks based on how much they make, regardless of where they’re based, and because it’s paid only on economic activity that occurs in Washington state.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service claiming it unlawfully approved the removal of trees burned in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. The Capital Press reports the Klamath Forest Alliance filed the lawsuit accusing the agency of improperly “categorically excluding” the Slater Fire Safe Re-entry Project from environmental analysis. The complaint says logging the trees without an “environmental assessment” or a more rigorous “environmental impact statement” violates the National Environmental Policy Act. The plaintiff is asking a federal judge to overturn the project’s approval and halt its implementation until the Forest Service has proven it complies with environmental laws. Capital Press was unable to reach a Forest Service representative for comment.