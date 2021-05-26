Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Federal crews said there has been a dramatic increase in violent conduct at airports and on planes. The Federal Aviation Administration said the dangerous behavior doubled in the past month. The FAA is investigating more than 2,500 cases of violence. At least 1,900 of those cases involved a dispute over masks. Flight crews are seeing fistfights and verbal and physical assaults of flight attendants. On Sunday, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth during an assault. In January, an Alaska Airlines passenger bound for Seattle shoved a flight attendant. That person is now facing a $15,000 fine.

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. (AP) — A 32-acre area at Point No Point will undergo a habitat restoration led by the Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group that aims to restore critical salmon habitat. The nonprofit was created by the Legislature and partners with salmon restoration groups. It’s working with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Kitsap County Parks and the Hansville community on a project to reconnect the Point No Point marsh to Puget Sound. Mid Sound has reached out to various groups to get their input. Once completed, the area should drain better because backed-up channels will be unclogged and a two-way system will be created.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in months, restaurants in Multnomah County — Oregon’s most populous county — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting county COVID-19 vaccination goals. Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that 18 counties will move to the “lower risk” level on Thursday. This category allows the county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions — 50% capacity for indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. Earlier this month, Brown set statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. Brown announced that counties would become eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s population, who are 16 or older, have received their first dose.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is asking the state Supreme Court to uphold a new tax on big banks after a lower court judge sided with the industry in finding it unconstitutional. The 1.2% business and occupation surtax, which was passed by the Legislature in 2019, applies to banks that make more than $1 billion in annual profits. The banking industry says the tax discriminates against banks engaged in interstate commerce, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell told the court Tuesday the tax is not discriminatory because it applies to banks based on how much they make, regardless of where they’re based, and because it’s paid only on economic activity that occurs in Washington state.