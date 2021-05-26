Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — J.P. Crawford had three hits, Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis made a magnificent catch to save two possible runs and Seattle beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Paul Sewald pitched two innings of relief for the win. Anthony Misiewicz recorded two key outs in the eighth before Rafael Montero finished for his sixth save after putting runners on the corners. Ty France and Crawford hit RBI singles in the first to stake rookie Logan Gilbert to a quick lead. Crawford doubled to start the fourth and scored the go-ahead run on Tom Murphy’s double. Jarred Kelenic added an RBI single.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — The waterfront golf course Chambers Bay, which hosted the 2015 U.S. Open to mixed reviews, returned to the USGA rotation this week hosting the Amateur Four-Ball championship. The golf course has undergone significant changes since Jordan Spieth won the title six year ago. The greens were entirely changed from fine fescue grass to the more common poa annua grass in 2018. Competitors at the Amateur Four-Ball raved about the conditions. The USGA is returning in 2022 with the Women’s Amateur, and there remain rumblings of the course being a target for a future Women’s Open. But it remains uncertain if the U.S. Open will ever return.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Sue Bird scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Seattle Storm handed the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the season with a 90-87 win. Bird sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Loyd in an 8-0 run to open the extra period and the Storm (4-1) led the rest of the way. Jonquel Jones had her fifth consecutive double-double for Connecticut (5-1), finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Connecticut was without coach Curt Miller, who was fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.

UNDATED (AP) — The WNBA season isn’t even two weeks old and the New York Liberty have already doubled their win total from last year and are off to their best start since 2007. New York has won five of its first six games, including a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday. The Liberty won only two games all last season. They have been led by Sabrina Ionescu, who earned Eastern Conference player of the week honors. She had the 10th triple-double in league history last week and has been a huge reason the team is playing well. New York trails Connecticut by a half-game in the standings. The Sun sit atop the AP power poll.