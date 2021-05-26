ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
11-18-25-32-37
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000Lotto America
04-14-21-31-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3
(four, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $6.49 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionPick 3 Day
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)Pick 3 Night
8-7-8
(eight, seven, eight)Pick 4 Day
5-0-8-2
(five, zero, eight, two)Pick 4 Night
7-4-5-9
(seven, four, five, nine)Powerball
02-08-21-34-62, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(two, eight, twenty-one, thirty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $236 millionWeekly Grand
03-08-09-17-21
(three, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-one)
Comments