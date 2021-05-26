ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

11-18-25-32-37

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Lotto America

04-14-21-31-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3

(four, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $6.49 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Day

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Night

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Day

5-0-8-2

(five, zero, eight, two)

Pick 4 Night

7-4-5-9

(seven, four, five, nine)

Powerball

02-08-21-34-62, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2

(two, eight, twenty-one, thirty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

Weekly Grand

03-08-09-17-21

(three, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-one)