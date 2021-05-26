AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, May. 26.

Wednesday, May. 26 11:00 AM NewDEAL Ideas Summit – NewDEAL Ideas Summit, focusing on ideas for state and local leaders to deal with simultaneous crises around public health, economic opportunity, racial justice, and climate change, including their role in maximizing the impact of the American Rescue Plan to build a more equitable economy. Speakers include Democrats Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Marilyn Strickland; Pennsylvania House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris; California state Sen. Ben Allen; Montgomery, AL, Mayor Steven Reed; Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray; Kentucky state Rep. Nima Kulkarni; New Castle, DE, County Executive Matt Meyer; San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg; Boise, ID, Mayor Lauren McLean; Alabama state Rep. Jeremy Gray; St. Louis, MO, Mayor Tishaura Jones; Columbia, SC, Mayor Steve Benjamin; Georgia state Sen. Elena Parent; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Education for Policy and Programs Ian Rosenblum

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.newdealleaders.org/, https://twitter.com/NewDEALLeaders

Contacts: Jonathon Dworkin, NewDEAL, jonathon@newdealleaders.org

Register at https://hopin.com/events/2021-ideas-summit/