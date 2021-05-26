Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KILLING WOLVES

New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency authority to return thousands of wolves in the region to protection under the Endangered Species Act. State lawmakers passed legislation in recent weeks that would allow hunters and trappers to kill unlimited numbers of wolves using aggressive tactics such as shooting them from ATVs, employing night-vision scopes to hunt at night and setting lethal snares that some consider inhumane.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s Multnomah County meets governor’s vaccine goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in months, restaurants in Multnomah County — Oregon’s most populous county — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting county COVID-19 vaccination goals. Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that 18 counties will move to the “lower risk” level on Thursday. This category allows the county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions — 50% capacity for indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. Earlier this month, Brown set statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. Brown announced that counties would become eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s population, who are 16 or older, have received their first dose.

MISSING KIDS-MURDER CHARGES

Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mother of two children who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a grim case involving bizarre doomsday religious beliefs and two other suspicious deaths. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell is also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.

NAVY-SPENT NUCLEAR FUEL

US Navy says it met Idaho deadline on spent nuclear fuel

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has met a deadline for treating spent nuclear fuel at its eastern Idaho facility that’s required in a 2008 agreement with the state. The U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program said Monday it had completed putting into dry storage all the spent fuel that was in water pool storage before Jan. 1, 2017. The move came more than 18 months ahead of schedule. The spent fuel comes from nuclear-powered warships, submarines and prototype reactor sites. The Navy sends it to its Naval Reactors Facility at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile site west of Idaho Falls that also includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT-PRESTON OFFICE

Idaho health department to close office in Preston

PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Department of Health and Welfare office in the small town of Preston that helped people apply for Medicaid, food stamps, child care assistance and other benefits will close next month. The state’s lease for the space expires at the end of June, and the office hasn’t been open to the public for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The three employees who worked at the office will continue to work for the department, and officials said people in the region would still be able to apply for self-reliance benefits by phone, fax machine or online.

RAPE MISTRIAL-NOT ENOUGH JURORS

Mistrial in rape case declared after not enough jurors show

DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty. EastIdahoNews.com reports 7th District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty. Several other potential jurors were dismissed because they knew some of the people involved in the case or felt they couldn’t be fair. Those who failed to show up could face fines or jail time. The mistrial means the trial for Ryan Richard Berry of Tetonia will be rescheduled.