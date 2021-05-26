Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Police declare riot, make multiple arrests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot and arrested multiple people late Tuesday on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white officer in Minneapolis. Authorities say a crowd had gathered Tuesday night and people broke windows at city hall, set a dumpster fire and threw frozen water bottles and eggs at officers. Portland police later announced that “targeted arrests” were made of “some who have engaged in criminal activity.” The agency didn’t say how many people were arrested or identify them. Last year, people protested in Portland for more than 100 days after Floyd’s killing sparked national rallies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s Multnomah County meets governor’s vaccine goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in months, restaurants in Multnomah County — Oregon’s most populous county — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting county COVID-19 vaccination goals. Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that 18 counties will move to the “lower risk” level on Thursday. This category allows the county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions — 50% capacity for indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. Earlier this month, Brown set statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. Brown announced that counties would become eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s population, who are 16 or older, have received their first dose.

BIG BANKS-SURTAX LAWSUIT

Washington asks state high court to uphold tax on big banks

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is asking the state Supreme Court to uphold a new tax on big banks after a lower court judge sided with the industry in finding it unconstitutional. The 1.2% business and occupation surtax, which was passed by the Legislature in 2019, applies to banks that make more than $1 billion in annual profits. The banking industry says the tax discriminates against banks engaged in interstate commerce, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell told the court Tuesday the tax is not discriminatory because it applies to banks based on how much they make, regardless of where they’re based, and because it’s paid only on economic activity that occurs in Washington state.

HAZARD TREE REMOVAL LAWSUIT

Environmental group sues over post-fire tree removal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service claiming it unlawfully approved the removal of trees burned in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. The Capital Press reports the Klamath Forest Alliance filed the lawsuit accusing the agency of improperly “categorically excluding” the Slater Fire Safe Re-entry Project from environmental analysis. The complaint says logging the trees without an “environmental assessment” or a more rigorous “environmental impact statement” violates the National Environmental Policy Act. The plaintiff is asking a federal judge to overturn the project’s approval and halt its implementation until the Forest Service has proven it complies with environmental laws. Capital Press was unable to reach a Forest Service representative for comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FERRIES-VACCINES

COVID vaccinations offered aboard Washington ferries

SEATTLE (AP) — People in Washington state can now get a COVID vaccination on the ferry. The state Department of Transportation and Peninsula Community Health Services are offering shots aboard the Seattle-Bremerton ferry runs from Tuesday until Thursday. Another round of shots will be given next week, from June 1 to 3. KOMO reports that interested passengers can get the vaccine on sailings departing from mid-morning until late afternoon. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

EXCHANGE-CANNABIS BOOM-ILLEGAL GROWS

Cannabis boom creates fears of increasing illicit trade

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — On a sunny spring day in Southern Oregon’s Illinois Valley, co-owner of East Fork Cultivars Mason Walker is showing off rows of neatly planted marijuana. On their farm, Walker and a team grow one acre of marijuana and nine acres of USDA organic hemp, which is processed for CBD. Both Walker and the farm’s co-founder Aaron Howard, as well as public officials, told Jefferson Public Radio that they’ve noticed a rapid increase of marijuana grown in the area in 2021, including pot grown illegally. Lawmakers in Salem are taking up the issue and on Friday discussed a bill to increase law enforcement to bust illegal cannabis grows.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOURIST ARRESTED

Oregon woman arrested for violating Hawaii quarantine rules

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police in Hawaii say an Oregon woman was arrested last week because she violated travel quarantine rules meant to protect the islands from the spread of coronavirus. Maui police say 36-year-old Kelsey Newcomer didn’t have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility when she arrived on a flight from Seattle. Police say she also didn’t have approved lodging where she could complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine. She was taken to a police station and later agreed to leave the island of Maui and return to Oregon. She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE-TRANSFER RULE

Big Sky Conference changes in-conference transfer policy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Big Sky Conference has rescinded a policy that required student-athletes to sit out a year before being eligible to compete after transferring from one school to another within the conference. Presidents of the conference schools voted unanimously Monday to allow transfer students to compete right away. Commissioner Tom Wistricill said other conferences are allowing transfer students to compete immediately, and he says it’s in the best interest of student-athletes. The NCAA last month adopted new transfer rule that takes effect this fall allowing student-athletes a one-time opportunity to transfer schools and compete immediately.