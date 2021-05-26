Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIOLENCE ON PLANES

FAA sees increase in violent conduct at airports, on planes

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Federal crews said there has been a dramatic increase in violent conduct at airports and on planes. The Federal Aviation Administration said the dangerous behavior doubled in the past month. The FAA is investigating more than 2,500 cases of violence. At least 1,900 of those cases involved a dispute over masks. Flight crews are seeing fistfights and verbal and physical assaults of flight attendants. On Sunday, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth during an assault. In January, an Alaska Airlines passenger bound for Seattle shoved a flight attendant. That person is now facing a $15,000 fine.

SALMON HABITAT-RESTORATION

Restoration project aims to restore critical salmon habitat

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. (AP) — A 32-acre area at Point No Point will undergo a habitat restoration led by the Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group that aims to restore critical salmon habitat. The nonprofit was created by the Legislature and partners with salmon restoration groups. It’s working with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Kitsap County Parks and the Hansville community on a project to reconnect the Point No Point marsh to Puget Sound. Mid Sound has reached out to various groups to get their input. Once completed, the area should drain better because backed-up channels will be unclogged and a two-way system will be created.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s Multnomah County meets governor’s vaccine goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in months, restaurants in Multnomah County — Oregon’s most populous county — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting county COVID-19 vaccination goals. Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that 18 counties will move to the “lower risk” level on Thursday. This category allows the county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions — 50% capacity for indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. Earlier this month, Brown set statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy. Brown announced that counties would become eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s population, who are 16 or older, have received their first dose.

BIG BANKS-SURTAX LAWSUIT

Washington asks state high court to uphold tax on big banks

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is asking the state Supreme Court to uphold a new tax on big banks after a lower court judge sided with the industry in finding it unconstitutional. The 1.2% business and occupation surtax, which was passed by the Legislature in 2019, applies to banks that make more than $1 billion in annual profits. The banking industry says the tax discriminates against banks engaged in interstate commerce, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell told the court Tuesday the tax is not discriminatory because it applies to banks based on how much they make, regardless of where they’re based, and because it’s paid only on economic activity that occurs in Washington state.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FERRIES-VACCINES

COVID vaccinations offered aboard Washington ferries

SEATTLE (AP) — People in Washington state can now get a COVID vaccination on the ferry. The state Department of Transportation and Peninsula Community Health Services are offering shots aboard the Seattle-Bremerton ferry runs from Tuesday until Thursday. Another round of shots will be given next week, from June 1 to 3. KOMO reports that interested passengers can get the vaccine on sailings departing from mid-morning until late afternoon. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

AP-US-AMAZON-ANTITRUST

DC files antitrust case vs Amazon over treatment of vendors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia has sued Amazon, accusing the online retail giant of illegal anticompetitive practices in its treatment of sellers on its platform. The practices have raised prices for consumers and stifled innovation and choice in the online retail market, the DC attorney general alleges in an antitrust suit. The suit maintains that Amazon has fixed online retail prices through contract provisions and policies it applies to third-party sellers on its platform. It alleges these provisions and policies prevent sellers that offer products on Amazon.com from offering their products at lower prices or on better terms on any other online platform, including their own websites.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARM WORKERS

Some ag groups upset with Inslee over farm worker rules

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some top agriculture groups are upset with Washington Gov. Inslee because farm workers were not covered in last week’s announcement that fully vaccinated employees do not have to wear a mask or socially distance at work. Washington Farm Labor Association Executive Director Dan Fazio and Washington Farm Bureau Chief Executive John Stuhlmiller issued a joint statement this week contending that Inslee failed to disclose that these new rules do not apply to vaccinated farm workers that live in temporary housing. They said thanks to widespread testing and vaccination, farm worker facilities in Washington state are much safer than local communities, achieving a nearly 100% vaccination rate.

BICYCLE SHORTAGE

Bike store owners in Washington state address bike shortage

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Bicycle store owners in Washington state have raised concerns over a shortage that is leaving racks empty across the country as more people are buying bikes during the coronavirus pandemic. KING-TV reported that Gregg’s Cycle General Manager Marty Pluth says most of the racks are empty and the remaining bikes have already been sold and are awaiting pickup. He says the wait to buy a bike is now at least four to six weeks. Pluth attributes the increase in demand to the coronavirus pandemic. Industry experts believe it will take another year or two before supply catches up with demand again.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOURIST ARRESTED

Oregon woman arrested for violating Hawaii quarantine rules

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police in Hawaii say an Oregon woman was arrested last week because she violated travel quarantine rules meant to protect the islands from the spread of coronavirus. Maui police say 36-year-old Kelsey Newcomer didn’t have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility when she arrived on a flight from Seattle. Police say she also didn’t have approved lodging where she could complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine. She was taken to a police station and later agreed to leave the island of Maui and return to Oregon. She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

BIKE TRAILS-DONATION

Anonymous donor gives $1M for Bainbridge Island bike trails

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — New mountain bike trails are coming to Bainbridge Island, thanks to an anonymous donor. The Bainbridge Island Parks Foundation has purchased 10 acres of land next to Strawberry Hill Park after receiving a $1 million donation. That’s according to foundation executive director Mary Meier. The gift was made to buy the land for mountain bike use, expand the existing dog park and for land conservation. The property will be transferred to the Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District to oversee planning for the project. The Park District will also build the bike course and manage the parcel as a public park.