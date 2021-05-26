AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, May. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 26 1:00 PM Oregon youth climate activists protest freeway expansion – Oregon youth climate activists hold rally outside a Oregon Department of Transportation office to protest proposed plans to move forward with the I-5 freeway expansion

Location: 123 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://nomorefreewayspdx.com/, https://twitter.com/nomorefreeways

Contacts: Aaron Brown, No More Freeways PDX, info@nomorefreewayspdx.com, 1 503 830 8577

——————–

——————–

Thursday, May. 27 10:00 AM Oregon Landlord Compensation Fund media briefing

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Connor McDonnell, Oregon Housing and Community Services, Connor.McDonnell@oregon.gov

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82552131226?pwd=V1dvRk1OUENVNjNPSER5WVc1d0UwZz09

——————–

Thursday, May. 27 – Monday, May. 31 Grants Pass Boatnik Parade and Festival – Grants Pass Boatnik Parade and Festival featuring the Davis Shows Carnival, fireworks display, Sprint and Drag boat racing, carnival rides, arts and crafts, and more

Location: Riverside Park, 304 E Park St., Grants Pass, OR

Weblinks: https://www.grantspassoregon.gov/, https://twitter.com/CityGrantsPass

Contacts: Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, 1 541 450 6260

——————–

Thursday, May. 27 Oregon Board of Forestry special meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/ORDeptForestry

Contacts: Joy Krawczyk, Public Affairs, joy.p.krawczyk@oregon.gov

https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/BOFMeetings.aspx.

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, May. 28 NIKE Inc: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828