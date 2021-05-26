Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:45 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two crowds gathered in Portland to mark the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd — one peacefully singing and chanting and carrying signs, while the other gathered downtown, prepared for conflict, police said Wednesday. Five people were ultimately arrested after the downtown crowd lit fires, broke windows and threw objects at officers. SENT: 240 words.

KILLING WOLVES

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates pressed the Biden administration on Wednesday to revive federal protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN DROUGHT KLAMATH BASIN PROTEST

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border and have set up a protest encampment there, Jefferson Public Radio reports. SENT: 410 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is shutting down all but one of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites next month because authorities say more than 76% of Seattle residents eligible have received at least one shot and 60% are fully vaccinated. SENT: 270 words.

SEATTLE PROTESTS DEMOTION

SEATTLE — Seattle’s interim police chief has demoted the assistant chief who was in charge when riot-gear clad officers fired tear gas blast balls into a crowd of demonstrators on Capitol Hill in June after an officer’s tug of war with a protester over an umbrella. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE INCENTIVES

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A southwestern Ohio woman won the state’s first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize, while a Dayton-area teen was awarded the first full-ride college scholarship offered by the program, the state announced Wednesday night. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKN TIPOFF

MIAMI — On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. No fans were there. That changes for last year’s finalists on Thursday night. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1030 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

REMAINS MISSING MAN: Police seek leads after remains confirmed to be missing man

CITY HOMELESS CAMP: Vancouver to create camp for unsheltered for first time.

PORTLAND PROTESTS LAWSUIT: Man sues Portland claiming wrongful beating at protest

