WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
7-6-7
(seven, six, seven)Hit 5
19-25-28-30-41
(nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Keno
03-04-09-12-14-16-19-21-22-25-33-36-39-40-41-47-53-59-62-67
(three, four, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-seven)Lotto
05-10-11-17-28-47
(five, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2 millionMatch 4
02-17-19-22
(two, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionPowerball
02-08-21-34-62, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(two, eight, twenty-one, thirty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
