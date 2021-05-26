AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, May. 26.

Wednesday, May. 26 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online

Wednesday, May. 26 10:15 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Everett, WA, touring Sharing Wheels, a community bike shop, with Executive Director Christy Cowley, 2531 Broadway (10:15 AM PDT) and joins city leaders to begin a bike ride from the Everett Municipal Building to the west side of the US-2 trestle, 2930 Wetmore Ave (11:00 AM PDT)

Location: Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov. * Bring own bike

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, May. 26 11:00 AM NewDEAL Ideas Summit – NewDEAL Ideas Summit, focusing on ideas for state and local leaders to deal with simultaneous crises around public health, economic opportunity, racial justice, and climate change, including their role in maximizing the impact of the American Rescue Plan to build a more equitable economy. Speakers include Democrats Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Marilyn Strickland; Pennsylvania House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris; California state Sen. Ben Allen; Montgomery, AL, Mayor Steven Reed; Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray; Kentucky state Rep. Nima Kulkarni; New Castle, DE, County Executive Matt Meyer; San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg; Boise, ID, Mayor Lauren McLean; Alabama state Rep. Jeremy Gray; St. Louis, MO, Mayor Tishaura Jones; Columbia, SC, Mayor Steve Benjamin; Georgia state Sen. Elena Parent; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Education for Policy and Programs Ian Rosenblum

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.newdealleaders.org/, https://twitter.com/NewDEALLeaders

Contacts: Jonathon Dworkin, NewDEAL, jonathon@newdealleaders.org

Register at https://hopin.com/events/2021-ideas-summit/

Wednesday, May. 26 2:00 PM Bicameral Dems introduce Stop Child Hunger Act – Democrats Sen. Patty Murray and Reps. Mike Levin and Jahana Hayes hold a discuss the Stop Child Hunger Act and the ‘need to provide children with nutrition assistance when they are not in school buildings’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

Members of the media interested in attending this event must RSVP by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov for information on how to join the video call

Wednesday, May. 26 2:00 PM Seattle City Council Homelessness Strategies and Investments meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online

Wednesday, May. 26 5:00 PM Bipartisan lawmakers speak at Atlantic Council (virtual) – Atlantic Council hosts part two of its Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data report launch. Featured speakers include Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene and Republican Rep. Michael McCaul

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Wednesday, May. 26 New Amazon Fire tablets begin shipping – Amazon’s new Fire HD 10, Fire HD 10 Plus, Fire Kids Pro and Fire HD 10 Kids tablets begin shipping

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon Media Hotline, amazon-pr@amazon.com

Thursday, May. 27 9:30 AM Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Julia Luna, Puget Sound Partnership, julia.luna@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 999 9673

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/99246479230?pwd=OHZwUEtoTGtydlJ2aFdGZFFNU1RYUT09 Meeting ID: 992 4647 9230, Password: 294789. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782. Zoom instructions are included in the meeting agenda, which is available here: https://psp.wa.gov/board_meetings.php

Thursday, May. 27 Costco Q3 2021 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q3 2021 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, May. 27 11:30 AM Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Thursday, May. 27 2:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

Thursday, May. 27 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q3 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, May. 28 Starbucks Corp: Q2 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

Friday, May. 28 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Interim 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427