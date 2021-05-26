Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:55 PM

Wednesday’s Washington prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue Christian 68, Charles Wright Academy 23

Blanchet 55, Ballard 44

Bremerton 66, Sequim 42

Central Valley 81, University 61

Centralia 80, Rochester 51

Chiawana 83, Hanford 71

Clarkston 61, North Central 60

Clover Park 68, Eatonville 62

Eastside Catholic 71, Chief Sealth 37

Emerald Ridge 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 48

Enumclaw 64, Fife 39

Ferris 64, Mead 62

Freeman 57, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44

Garfield 85, Cleveland 57

Gonzaga Prep 70, Lewis and Clark 33

Ingraham 59, Roosevelt 55

Kalama 60, Napavine 48

Kamiakin 82, Kennewick 29

Kelso 61, Heritage 51

King’s 52, Bear Creek School 34

King’s Way Christian School 52, Seton Catholic 34

La Center 75, Castle Rock 47

Liberty Christian 60, Pomeroy 43

Medical Lake 53, Deer Park 52

Mountain View 66, Prairie 57

Mt. Spokane 88, Cheney 26

Nathan Hale 46, Lakeside (Seattle) 35

Newport 48, Riverside 45

Orcas Island 60, Concrete 25

Overlake School 52, Northwest School 32

Pullman 65, Othello 29

Rainier 56, Stevenson 43

Seattle Christian 73, Annie Wright 43

Seattle Prep 70, Lincoln 45

Shadle Park 58, Rogers (Spokane) 51

South Whidbey 75, Granite Falls 35

Sumner 58, Bellarmine Prep 54

Taholah 64, North Beach 56

Toledo 59, Winlock 41

Tonasket 54, Bridgeport 45

Tumwater 64, Aberdeen 40

W. F. West 50, Shelton 32

West Valley (Spokane) 58, East Valley (Spokane) 56

Willapa Valley 58, Mossyrock 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adna vs. Toutle Lake, ccd.

Bethel vs. Puyallup, ccd.

Olympia vs. Graham-Kapowsin, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 87, Seattle Christian 27

Archbishop Murphy 50, Meadowdale 45

Arlington 72, Stanwood 51

Blanchet 61, Ballard 37

Central Valley 59, University 36

Cheney 48, Mt. Spokane 38

Clarkston 80, North Central 23

Deer Park 42, Medical Lake 29

Eastside Catholic 65, West Seattle 57

Ferris 48, Mead 40

Fort Vancouver 56, Mark Morris 52

Freeman 61, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 25

Garfield 74, Cleveland 25

Gonzaga Prep 50, Lewis and Clark 38

Hanford 55, Chiawana 49

Ilwaco 75, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 36

Kamiakin 53, Kennewick 44

Kelso 71, Heritage 52

Lakeside (Seattle) 67, Nathan Hale 21

Monroe 60, Cascade (Everett) 29

Mountain View 53, Prairie 29

Othello 47, Pullman 46

Overlake School 47, Bush 29

Raymond 56, Forks 27

Rochester 42, Centralia 22

Roosevelt 55, Ingraham 38

Seattle Prep 70, Lincoln 8

Shadle Park 68, Rogers (Spokane) 18

South Kitsap 52, Curtis 27

Sultan 34, Bear Creek School 23

Sumner 59, Bellarmine Prep 50

Tonasket 81, Bridgeport 38

Tumwater 47, Aberdeen 6

W. F. West 62, Shelton 9

West Valley (Spokane) 63, East Valley (Spokane) 38

White River 68, Steilacoom 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Olympia, ccd.

Puyallup vs. Bethel, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

