Wednesday’s Washington prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue Christian 68, Charles Wright Academy 23
Blanchet 55, Ballard 44
Bremerton 66, Sequim 42
Central Valley 81, University 61
Centralia 80, Rochester 51
Chiawana 83, Hanford 71
Clarkston 61, North Central 60
Clover Park 68, Eatonville 62
Eastside Catholic 71, Chief Sealth 37
Emerald Ridge 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 48
Enumclaw 64, Fife 39
Ferris 64, Mead 62
Freeman 57, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44
Garfield 85, Cleveland 57
Gonzaga Prep 70, Lewis and Clark 33
Ingraham 59, Roosevelt 55
Kalama 60, Napavine 48
Kamiakin 82, Kennewick 29
Kelso 61, Heritage 51
King’s 52, Bear Creek School 34
King’s Way Christian School 52, Seton Catholic 34
La Center 75, Castle Rock 47
Liberty Christian 60, Pomeroy 43
Medical Lake 53, Deer Park 52
Mountain View 66, Prairie 57
Mt. Spokane 88, Cheney 26
Nathan Hale 46, Lakeside (Seattle) 35
Newport 48, Riverside 45
Orcas Island 60, Concrete 25
Overlake School 52, Northwest School 32
Pullman 65, Othello 29
Rainier 56, Stevenson 43
Seattle Christian 73, Annie Wright 43
Seattle Prep 70, Lincoln 45
Shadle Park 58, Rogers (Spokane) 51
South Whidbey 75, Granite Falls 35
Sumner 58, Bellarmine Prep 54
Taholah 64, North Beach 56
Toledo 59, Winlock 41
Tonasket 54, Bridgeport 45
Tumwater 64, Aberdeen 40
W. F. West 50, Shelton 32
West Valley (Spokane) 58, East Valley (Spokane) 56
Willapa Valley 58, Mossyrock 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adna vs. Toutle Lake, ccd.
Bethel vs. Puyallup, ccd.
Olympia vs. Graham-Kapowsin, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annie Wright 87, Seattle Christian 27
Archbishop Murphy 50, Meadowdale 45
Arlington 72, Stanwood 51
Blanchet 61, Ballard 37
Central Valley 59, University 36
Cheney 48, Mt. Spokane 38
Clarkston 80, North Central 23
Deer Park 42, Medical Lake 29
Eastside Catholic 65, West Seattle 57
Ferris 48, Mead 40
Fort Vancouver 56, Mark Morris 52
Freeman 61, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 25
Garfield 74, Cleveland 25
Gonzaga Prep 50, Lewis and Clark 38
Hanford 55, Chiawana 49
Ilwaco 75, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 36
Kamiakin 53, Kennewick 44
Kelso 71, Heritage 52
Lakeside (Seattle) 67, Nathan Hale 21
Monroe 60, Cascade (Everett) 29
Mountain View 53, Prairie 29
Othello 47, Pullman 46
Overlake School 47, Bush 29
Raymond 56, Forks 27
Rochester 42, Centralia 22
Roosevelt 55, Ingraham 38
Seattle Prep 70, Lincoln 8
Shadle Park 68, Rogers (Spokane) 18
South Kitsap 52, Curtis 27
Sultan 34, Bear Creek School 23
Sumner 59, Bellarmine Prep 50
Tonasket 81, Bridgeport 38
Tumwater 47, Aberdeen 6
W. F. West 62, Shelton 9
West Valley (Spokane) 63, East Valley (Spokane) 38
White River 68, Steilacoom 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Olympia, ccd.
Puyallup vs. Bethel, ccd.
