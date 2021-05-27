BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:30 p.m.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH

SEATTLE – The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

WILDFIRES-GETTING READY

SALEM, Ore. – Crews across the U.S. West are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 1,090 words. AP Photos.

SUPREME COURT-YOUTUBE CHANNEL

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a man who runs a YouTube channel in the state does not qualify as a member of the media under the state’s public records law. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 740 words.

WASHINGTON-DROUGHT SPOKANE, Wash. – The state Department of Ecology on Thursday issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including all areas east of the Cascade Range, portions of southwest Washington and the Washington coast. SENT: 230 words.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-TRIBES

SPOKANE, Wash. -Some Native American tribes in the Northwest are criticizing the suggestion that they have competing opinions on how best to save endangered salmon runs. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-MASK MANDATE BAN

BOISE, Idaho – With the governor out of the state, Idaho’s lieutenant governor issued an executive order Thursday banning mask mandates in schools and public buildings, saying the face-covering directives threatened people’s freedom. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 530 words. AP Photos.

RACISM IN THE RANKS The Associated Press has found that a deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination still festers in the U.S. armed forces, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it. The military’s judicial system has no explicit category for hate crimes, making it difficult to quantify crimes motivated by prejudice, and the Defense Department also has no way to track the number of troops ousted for extremist views, despite its repeated pledges to root them out. By Kat Stafford, James LaPorta, Aaaron Morrison and Helen Wieffering. SENT: 1,300 words. AP Photos.

FAA-BOEING PENALTY

Federal officials say Boeing will pay at least $17 million and take steps to fix production problems on its 737 jets, including the Max. By David Koenig. SENT: 480 words.

BIDEN-ENVIRONMENT

WASHINGTON – In the latest reversal of a Trump-era policy, the Environmental Protection Agency is restoring a rule that grants states and Native American tribes authority to block pipelines and other energy projects theat can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 590 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BBA—RANGERS-MARINERS: Seattle hosts Texas. 7:10 p.m. PDT game start.

IN BRIEF

—PASSES OPEN-RAINIER PARK: Chinook and Cayuse passes to open by the holiday weekend.

—SERGEANT DECERTIFIED: Ex-State Patrol sergeant decertified over sex on duty.

—103 POUNDS OF METH: Nebraska county sheriff’s deputies seize 103 pounds of meth.

—HSBC-US BANKING EXIT: HSBC exiting US retail banking to focus on wealth management.