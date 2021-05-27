Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Ecology has issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including all areas east of the Cascade Range, portions of southwest Washington and the Washington coast. The agency says March through April was the fourth driest such period for Washington since 1895. The agency says the Puget Sound area has sufficient water supply for people and fish this summer. The counties included in the advisory are Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Thursday issued an executive order banning mask mandates statewide among state political entities. McGeachin is serving as acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little is out of state at the Republican Governors Association conference. He’s expected to return Thursday evening. The executive order was signed by Republican Secretary or State Lawerence Denney and went into effect at 11 a.m. Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but some counties and cities have, as have schools. Many have been lifting the mandates as more Idaho residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. The virus as killed more than 2,000 people in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Powerful Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke is running for lieutenant governor. Bedke made the announcement Thursday in the Statehouse, becoming the third current or former House member announcing this year their intentions to seek the post. Bedke, a fourth-generation rancher from Oakley, has been a House member since 2001, representing the south-central Idaho area. He rose to the speaker position in 2012 by defeating then-Speaker Lawerence Denney, now Idaho’s secretary of state. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird is also running for lieutenant governor, as is former Republican Rep. Luke Malek of Coeur d’Alene. They’re looking to replace Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chad Daybell made his first appearance in Idaho court Wednesday on three murder charges in connection with the deaths of his late wife and his new wife’s two children. Meanwhile, the mother of the slain kids, Lori Vallow Daybell, had her first appearance on murder charges postponed because of unnamed exigent circumstances. The Daybells are at the center of a tangled case that involves bizarre apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell. If convicted, both Chad and Lori Daybell could face life in prison or the death penalty.