Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border. The move comes after federal regulators shut off all water deliveries from the project’s main “A Canal” due to extreme drought. Jefferson Public Radio reports the site by the canal’s head gates holds an information tent and a protest is planned for Thursday. The last time water was shut to farmers, in 2001, demonstrators forced open the canal’s head gates three times before federal marshals arrived.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot and arrested five people on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. While one crowd marched peacefully in southeast Portland, another group gathered downtown, prepared for conflict. They set a dumpster fire at the Multnomah County Justice Center, broke windows at City Hall and in downtown businesses, and threw frozen water bottles, eggs and metal spikes at officers. Police cleared the way for firefighters to put out the blazes, and ultimately arrested five people on criminal mischief charges. Demonstrators around the country marched and held ceremonies Tuesday to mark a tumultuous year since Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who federal investigators say was seen on video saying, “Our house,” while inside the U.S. Capitol with his father on Jan. 6 made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeremy Grace, of Battle Ground, is accused of illegal entering, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the restricted building. His father, Jeffrey Grace, was arrested in February and charged in connection with the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection. Neither have entered pleas to the charges. Efforts to find the men’s attorneys weren’t immediately successful.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police say remains found in southern Washington state are that of a missing Oregon man. The Corvallis Gazette reports Christian Long’s remains were found on the banks of the Columbia River in Cowlitz County in May 2019, but couldn’t be identified at the time. Long, of Corvallis, was 19 when his father, Donald Long, reported him missing in December 2016. Police have not released information about a cause of death and said the case “remains an open investigation.” Detective Greg Kantola said in a news release that police are confident there are individuals who have information about the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking people to come forward.