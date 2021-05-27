Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO. Bezos grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth. He said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5. Jassy currently runs the company’s cloud-computing business. Bezos said it was exactly 27 years ago in 1994 on that date when Amazon was incorporated. Seattle-based Amazon first announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn’t provide a specific date. Bezos won’t be going far: He will become executive chair of the company and focus on new products and initiatives.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border. The move comes after federal regulators shut off all water deliveries from the project’s main “A Canal” due to extreme drought. Jefferson Public Radio reports the site by the canal’s head gates holds an information tent and a protest is planned for Thursday. The last time water was shut to farmers, in 2001, demonstrators forced open the canal’s head gates three times before federal marshals arrived.

HONOLULU (AP) — “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific’s currents, threatening marine creatures of all sorts and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on ecosystems in Hawaii. Now, researchers are doing detective work to trace these nets back to fisheries and manufacturers. Ghost nets are found in oceans throughout the world, but the Hawaiian Islands — with the Great Pacific Garbage Patch to the east and another gyre of floating trash to the west — are an epicenter for marine waste.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who federal investigators say was seen on video saying, “Our house,” while inside the U.S. Capitol with his father on Jan. 6 made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeremy Grace, of Battle Ground, is accused of illegal entering, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the restricted building. His father, Jeffrey Grace, was arrested in February and charged in connection with the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection. Neither have entered pleas to the charges. Efforts to find the men’s attorneys weren’t immediately successful.