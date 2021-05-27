Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 to avoid a three-game sweep. Kaprielian surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak. Matt Olson launched his 13th homer of the season and Seth Brown had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland. Ramón Laureano and Matt Chapman also drove in runs. Seattle starter Robert Dugger allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings. The Mariners scored three runs in the eighth. Jake Diekman came in to record the final four outs and earn his sixth save.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has announced that he will return for his junior season with the Bulldogs and won’t pursue professional options. Timme will improve a roster that includes the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class. The 6-foot-10 Timme won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award along with earning other honors. He scored 19 points per game last season to lead the West Coast Conference and also led the league in field-goal accuracy at 65.5%. The Bulldogs won their first 31 games last season before losing to Baylor in the national championship game.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball championship making birdie on the first extra hole to beat the team of Brendan MacDougall and Sam Meek. The 18-year-old Coelho and 19-year old Herrera, both from Florida, earned entry into the U.S. Amateur with the victory at Chambers Bay in the sixth edition of the event. Herrera just completed his first season at UCF, while Coelho is bound for Arizona State in the fall. MacDougall and Meek are Canadians who just completed their final seasons at the University of Nevada. It was the first time the Amateur Four-Ball had been played since 2019 at Bandon Dunes after the 2020 version was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — The waterfront golf course Chambers Bay, which hosted the 2015 U.S. Open to mixed reviews, returned to the USGA rotation this week hosting the Amateur Four-Ball championship. The golf course has undergone significant changes since Jordan Spieth won the title six year ago. The greens were entirely changed from fine fescue grass to the more common poa annua grass in 2018. Competitors at the Amateur Four-Ball raved about the conditions. The USGA is returning in 2022 with the Women’s Amateur, and there remain rumblings of the course being a target for a future Women’s Open. But it remains uncertain if the U.S. Open will ever return.