Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEDKE-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR CAMPAIGN

Powerful Idaho House speaker to run for lieutenant governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Powerful Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke is running for lieutenant governor. Bedke made the announcement Thursday in the Statehouse, becoming the third current or former House member announcing this year their intentions to seek the post. Bedke, a fourth-generation rancher from Oakley, has been a House member since 2001, representing the south-central Idaho area. He rose to the speaker position in 2012 by defeating then-Speaker Lawerence Denney, now Idaho’s secretary of state. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird is also running for lieutenant governor, as is former Republican Rep. Luke Malek of Coeur d’Alene. They’re looking to replace Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor.

MISSING KIDS-MURDER CHARGES

Suspect in Idaho multiple murder case appears in court

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chad Daybell made his first appearance in Idaho court Wednesday on three murder charges in connection with the deaths of his late wife and his new wife’s two children. Meanwhile, the mother of the slain kids, Lori Vallow Daybell, had her first appearance on murder charges postponed because of unnamed exigent circumstances. The Daybells are at the center of a tangled case that involves bizarre apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell. If convicted, both Chad and Lori Daybell could face life in prison or the death penalty.

KILLING WOLVES

New wolf killing laws trigger push to revive US protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive U.S. government protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency authority to return thousands of wolves in the region to protection under the Endangered Species Act. State lawmakers passed legislation in recent weeks that would allow hunters and trappers to kill unlimited numbers of wolves using aggressive tactics such as shooting them from ATVs, employing night-vision scopes to hunt at night and setting lethal snares that some consider inhumane.

AP-US-WESTERN-DROUGHT-KLAMATH-BASIN-PROTEST

Farmers buy land, make camp by shut Oregon irrigation canal

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border. The move comes after federal regulators shut off all water deliveries from the project’s main “A Canal” due to extreme drought. Jefferson Public Radio reports the site by the canal’s head gates holds an information tent and a protest is planned for Thursday. The last time water was shut to farmers, in 2001, demonstrators forced open the canal’s head gates three times before federal marshals arrived.

WILDFIRES-GETTING READY

‘Nothing looks good’ preparing for summer wildfire season

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews across the U.S. West are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. Prescribed burning gets rid of vegetation that can send flames into the forest canopy, where fire can spread easily, and makes the forest more fire resilient. Last year’s fire season obliterated several towns in Oregon, caused mass evacuations in California and smothered the entire West Coast in thick brown smoke for days. All that activity, though, has barely scratched the surface. The federal government owns roughly 640 million acres, all but 4% of it in the West, with some of it unsuitable for prescribed burning.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE

Seattle shutting down mass vaccination sites; 60% vaccinated

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle is shutting down all but one of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites next month because authorities say more than 76% of Seattle residents eligible have received at least one shot and 60% are fully vaccinated. Authorities announced Wednesday that the city-run sites at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle College will close in June. The Seattle Times reports the Seattle Fire Department will continue operating its testing and vaccination site in the SODO neighborhood south of downtown through the summer. The city says it will continue to offer mobile vaccinations and spin up vaccination clinics as needed.