Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Farmers buy land, make camp by shut Oregon irrigation canal

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border. The move comes after federal regulators shut off all water deliveries from the project’s main “A Canal” due to extreme drought. Jefferson Public Radio reports the site by the canal’s head gates holds an information tent and a protest is planned for Thursday. The last time water was shut to farmers, in 2001, demonstrators forced open the canal’s head gates three times before federal marshals arrived.

Police declare riot, make multiple arrests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot and arrested five people on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. While one crowd marched peacefully in southeast Portland, another group gathered downtown, prepared for conflict. They set a dumpster fire at the Multnomah County Justice Center, broke windows at City Hall and in downtown businesses, and threw frozen water bottles, eggs and metal spikes at officers. Police cleared the way for firefighters to put out the blazes, and ultimately arrested five people on criminal mischief charges. Demonstrators around the country marched and held ceremonies Tuesday to mark a tumultuous year since Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

7th Washington resident arrested in Capitol insurrection

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who federal investigators say was seen on video saying, “Our house,” while inside the U.S. Capitol with his father on Jan. 6 made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeremy Grace, of Battle Ground, is accused of illegal entering, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the restricted building. His father, Jeffrey Grace, was arrested in February and charged in connection with the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection. Neither have entered pleas to the charges. Efforts to find the men’s attorneys weren’t immediately successful.

Police seek leads after remains confirmed to be missing man

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police say remains found in southern Washington state are that of a missing Oregon man. The Corvallis Gazette reports Christian Long’s remains were found on the banks of the Columbia River in Cowlitz County in May 2019, but couldn’t be identified at the time. Long, of Corvallis, was 19 when his father, Donald Long, reported him missing in December 2016. Police have not released information about a cause of death and said the case “remains an open investigation.” Detective Greg Kantola said in a news release that police are confident there are individuals who have information about the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking people to come forward.

Man sues Portland claiming wrongful beating at protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has filed a lawsuit against city of Portland and a police officer over his claims that he was wrongfully attacked and hurt during a protest last year. KPTV reports in a press conference Tuesday, Elijah Warren said he was talking to an officer on Sept. 5 about tear gas seeping into his nearby home when another officer came up from behind and clubbed him with a baton. Warren’s lawyer, Jason Kafoury, said the attack was completely unprovoked and unwarranted. The lawsuit seeks $400,000 in damages and claims the city was negligent for not providing the officer adequate training and not disciplining him for what it calls “past misuses of force” on the job.

Seattle shutting down mass vaccination sites; 60% vaccinated

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle is shutting down all but one of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites next month because authorities say more than 76% of Seattle residents eligible have received at least one shot and 60% are fully vaccinated. Authorities announced Wednesday that the city-run sites at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle College will close in June. The Seattle Times reports the Seattle Fire Department will continue operating its testing and vaccination site in the SODO neighborhood south of downtown through the summer. The city says it will continue to offer mobile vaccinations and spin up vaccination clinics as needed.

Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says a southwestern Ohio woman is the first winner of Ohio’s $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize. The state also says a Dayton-area teen is the first winner of the program’s full-ride college scholarship. The names were announced Wednesday night at the end of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show. Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the incentive program May 12 as a way of boosting participation in the state’s flagging vaccination efforts. More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the $1 million prize and more than 104,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for the college scholarship.

Vancouver to create camp for unsheltered for first time

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city of Vancouver, Washington is preparing to set up campsites for unsheltered people. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that’s the first time such an effort has been undertaken in the city. A plan unveiled this week would create at least one organized camp somewhere in the city limits by September, with a capacity for between 20 and 40 campers. City staff plans to have up to three such areas operating by December. Vancouver City Council on Monday seemed to unanimously support the plan, but no official action was taken. Where the proposed camps would go remains unclear. City officials say they plan a blitz of public outreach before the plans take shape.