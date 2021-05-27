Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-AMAZON-JEFF-BEZOS

Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO. Bezos grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth. He said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5. Jassy currently runs the company’s cloud-computing business. Bezos said it was exactly 27 years ago in 1994 on that date when Amazon was incorporated. Seattle-based Amazon first announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn’t provide a specific date. Bezos won’t be going far: He will become executive chair of the company and focus on new products and initiatives.

AP-US-WESTERN-DROUGHT-KLAMATH-BASIN-PROTEST

Farmers buy land, make camp by shut Oregon irrigation canal

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border. The move comes after federal regulators shut off all water deliveries from the project’s main “A Canal” due to extreme drought. Jefferson Public Radio reports the site by the canal’s head gates holds an information tent and a protest is planned for Thursday. The last time water was shut to farmers, in 2001, demonstrators forced open the canal’s head gates three times before federal marshals arrived.

HAWAII-GHOST NET DETECTIVES

Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii’s shores

HONOLULU (AP) — “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific’s currents, threatening marine creatures of all sorts and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on ecosystems in Hawaii. Now, researchers are doing detective work to trace these nets back to fisheries and manufacturers. Ghost nets are found in oceans throughout the world, but the Hawaiian Islands — with the Great Pacific Garbage Patch to the east and another gyre of floating trash to the west — are an epicenter for marine waste.

CAPITOL RIOT-ARREST

7th Washington resident arrested in Capitol insurrection

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who federal investigators say was seen on video saying, “Our house,” while inside the U.S. Capitol with his father on Jan. 6 made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeremy Grace, of Battle Ground, is accused of illegal entering, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the restricted building. His father, Jeffrey Grace, was arrested in February and charged in connection with the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection. Neither have entered pleas to the charges. Efforts to find the men’s attorneys weren’t immediately successful.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE

Seattle shutting down mass vaccination sites; 60% vaccinated

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle is shutting down all but one of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites next month because authorities say more than 76% of Seattle residents eligible have received at least one shot and 60% are fully vaccinated. Authorities announced Wednesday that the city-run sites at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle College will close in June. The Seattle Times reports the Seattle Fire Department will continue operating its testing and vaccination site in the SODO neighborhood south of downtown through the summer. The city says it will continue to offer mobile vaccinations and spin up vaccination clinics as needed.

AP-US-HEALTH-OVERHAUL-PUBLIC-OPTION

Leading Dems seek input on ‘public option’ health care plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two leading congressional Democrats are calling for ideas on a “public option” health insurance plan, a campaign promise of President Joe Biden’s that faces long odds politically. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey say the wide-ranging request they issued Wednesday is a first step toward crafting legislation. A new public health plan modeled on Medicare has been a longstanding goal for liberals and Biden embraced it in the 2020 presidential campaign. But insurers and hospitals oppose the idea and doctors are wary. Republicans are likely to resurrect charges of a lurch toward “socialism.”

SEATTLE PROTESTS-DEMOTION

Seattle police chief demotes commander over protest clash

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has demoted the assistant chief who was in charge when riot-gear clad officers fired tear gas blast balls into a crowd of demonstrators on Capitol Hill in June after an officer’s tug of war with a protester over an umbrella. The Seattle Times reports that interim Chief Adrian Diaz’s decision means the assistant chief who was the incident commander will be returned to a captain’s rank. Diaz’s decision was laid out in a letter Wednesday to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold and posted on the department’s website. The assistant chief was not named. The June 1 clash happened during widespread racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

ROOMMATE DEATH-SUSPECT

Police: Shooting suspect worked at Washington state prison

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have identified a man police believe fatally shot his roommate this week as a longtime corrections officer at Monroe Correctional Complex. The Daily Herald reported that 44-year-old Emmanuel Perez was arrested Monday on a domestic violence murder charge and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. Police said he ran from the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Lake Stevens and was in possession of a .40-caliber pistol, drugs and other drug paraphernalia. His attorney John Chase said Perez worked at the prison for about 14 years. Court records confirm he was employed at the facility as early as 2008.

REMAINS MISSING MAN

Police seek leads after remains confirmed to be missing man

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police say remains found in southern Washington state are that of a missing Oregon man. The Corvallis Gazette reports Christian Long’s remains were found on the banks of the Columbia River in Cowlitz County in May 2019, but couldn’t be identified at the time. Long, of Corvallis, was 19 when his father, Donald Long, reported him missing in December 2016. Police have not released information about a cause of death and said the case “remains an open investigation.” Detective Greg Kantola said in a news release that police are confident there are individuals who have information about the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking people to come forward.

CITY HOMELESS CAMP

Vancouver to create camp for unsheltered for first time

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city of Vancouver, Washington is preparing to set up campsites for unsheltered people. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that’s the first time such an effort has been undertaken in the city. A plan unveiled this week would create at least one organized camp somewhere in the city limits by September, with a capacity for between 20 and 40 campers. City staff plans to have up to three such areas operating by December. Vancouver City Council on Monday seemed to unanimously support the plan, but no official action was taken. Where the proposed camps would go remains unclear. City officials say they plan a blitz of public outreach before the plans take shape.