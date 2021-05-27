Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WILDFIRES-GETTING READY

SALEM, Ore. – Crews across the U.S. West are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 1,090 words. AP Photos.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH

SEATTLE – The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

MOTORCYCLE BILL-VETO

PORTLAND, Ore. -Earlier this month, Oregon lawmakers passed a bill that would allow motorcyclists to drive between slow or stopped traffic. However, despite bipartisan approval and hundreds of letters of written testimony — overwhelmingly in favor of the “lane splitting” legislation — Gov. Kate Brown this week vetoed the measure, citing public safety concerns. By Sara Cline. SENT: 465 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. -Oregon has surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, health officials said Thursday. Oregon’s daily case count, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rates have been decreasing. By Sara Cline. SENT: 350 words.

WASHINGTON-DROUGHT

SPOKANE, Wash. – The state Department of Ecology on Thursday issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including all areas east of the Cascade Range, portions of southwest Washington and the Washington coast. SENT: 230 words.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-TRIBES

SPOKANE, Wash. -Some Native American tribes in the Northwest are criticizing the suggestion that they have competing opinions on how best to save endangered salmon runs. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-MASK MANDATE BAN

BOISE, Idaho – With the governor out of the state, Idaho’s lieutenant governor issued an executive order Thursday banning mask mandates in schools and public buildings, saying the face-covering directives threatened people’s freedom. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 530 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

TRAIL BLAZERS-NUGGETS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tied at 1-1, the playoff series between the Nuggets and the Trail Blazers shifts to Portland on Thursday night, where Denver hopes to maintain momentum from their Game 2 victory. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. (Game starts at 8:30 p.m.)

IN BRIEF

—EX-OFFICER-THEFT CHARGES: Ex-cop accused of stealing drugs from evidence locker.

—ATTEMPTED COP MURDER-SENTENCE: Man who shot at police sentenced to 9 years in prison.

