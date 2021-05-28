Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Oregon has surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The state’s death toll is 2,660. Oregon’s daily case count, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rates have been decreasing recently. Oregon officials have been increasing the effort to vaccinate more residents using lottery and economy reopening incentives and hosting additional vaccination events. Last week a “teen-focused” event was held in Benton County, where nearly 500 people, between 12 and 15 years old, received a shot. Attendees could enter a raffle for a Chromebook, Airpods and gift cards.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow motorcyclists to drive between slowed or stopped traffic. But Gov. Kate Brown this week vetoed the measure, citing public safety concerns. Her decision came despite bipartisan approval and hundreds of letters of written testimony, overwhelmingly in support of the “lane splitting” legislation. The bill would have allowed motorcyclists to drive between lanes, on multilane highways, when traffic slowed to 10 miles per hour. A legislative override of Brown’s veto would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Native American tribes in the Northwest are criticizing the suggestion that they have competing opinions on how best to save endangered salmon runs. The tribes issued a press release this week saying they were united in pursuing the removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in order to preserve the iconic fish. The tribes noted that some elected officials had suggested that tribes based near Puget Sound might have differing goals than inland tribes. The tribes say they are united behind a controversial proposal by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Republican, to spend some $33 billion on efforts to save salmon that include breaching the four dams in eastern Washington state.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews across the U.S. West are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. Prescribed burning gets rid of vegetation that can send flames into the forest canopy, where fire can spread easily, and makes the forest more fire resilient. Last year’s fire season obliterated several towns in Oregon, caused mass evacuations in California and smothered the entire West Coast in thick brown smoke for days. All that activity, though, has barely scratched the surface. The federal government owns roughly 640 million acres, all but 4% of it in the West, with some of it unsuitable for prescribed burning.