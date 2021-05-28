Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An man was sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison for the “savage” stomping murder of an Everett woman. One week after a jury convicted him, Jamel Alexander’s defense attorneys say he would have been acquitted if jurors knew about “crucial evidence” they weren’t allowed to see. The judge disagreed. Shawna Brune’s battered body was found by a man walking his dog. Detectives used security footage to identify Alexander as a suspect. He told detectives he paid Brune $100 for sex that night, but did not harm her. Alexander was found guilty of first-degree murder.

MUKILTEO, Wash. (AP) — Washington state troopers say they arrested a man who carried a semi-automatic rifle aboard a ferry in Mukilteo. The man walked onto the M/V Tokitae around 7:43 p.m. Wednesday as passengers boarded for a trip to Whidbey Island. Ferry workers called authorities when they saw ammunition partially concealed on the man. The captain held the vessel at the dock, while the man entered a restroom. Troopers found the man’s “AR-15 style weapon” was partly or fully concealed. He was escorted off the ferry and booked into Snohomish County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed carry permit.

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers are due in court Friday to face charges in the restraint death of a Black man who repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses said they attacked Manuel Ellis. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, is charged with manslaughter. All three were scheduled to be arraigned Friday. The 33-year-old was killed March 3, 2020, weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing. Ellis’ final words — “I can’t breathe, sir!” — were captured by a home security camera.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a man who runs a YouTube channel in the state does not qualify as a member of the media under the state’s public records law. In a 7-2 opinion, the high court said that the statutory definition of “news media” requires an entity “to have a legal identity separate from the individual.” The ruling comes in the case of Brian Green, who runs the “Libertys Champion” YouTube channel and sought photographs and birth date information from personnel files of Pierce County jail staff and law enforcement employees. Such information is exempt from release to the public under current law, but an exception to the exemption exists for members of the news media.