Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-115 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Austin Rivers hit four 3-pointers during a crucial stretch in the final quarter and finished with 21 points for third-seeded Denver, which had 20 3s overall. The Blazers struggled from 3-point range and got poor shooting from their reserves despite cheers from the biggest home crowd allowed at the Moda Center this season. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 37 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen threw seven shutdown innings and was backed by home runs from Tom Murphy and Jacob Nottingham, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-0. Flexen rebounded from his worst start of the year with his best performance since returning from South Korea. The big right-hander scattered three hits. Flexen struck out six and walked only one. His performance was a stark turnaround from his last outing against San Diego when Flexen failed to make it out of the second inning, giving up 10 hits and eight earned runs. Murphy and Nottingham hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning for Seattle.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ahkello Witherspoon wanted to have an NFL career in Seattle when he was in college. It took several seasons and a stint in San Francisco, but Witherspoon finally got his wish when he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks this offseason. Witherspoon is expected to win one of the starting jobs in Seattle’s secondary. Coach Pete Carroll says Witherspoon has the speed, size and length that the Seahawks like. Witherspoon is one of the few veterans at the Seahawks facility for offseason workouts. The majority are staying away during the early parts of the offseason program.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oregon State junior forward Gloire Amanda and Florida State junior midfielder Jaelin Howell are the Hermann Trophy winners as the top college soccer players. Amanda, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, scored 15 goals with seven assists in 14 games. Howell, from Lone Tree, Colorado, scored five goals with two assists as Florida State reached the NCAA Division I final, where it lost to Santa Clara 4-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. Announced by the Missouri Athletic Club, the awards were determined by voting by NCAA Division I coaches.