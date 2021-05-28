ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:5 Star Draw
07-11-18-38-43
(seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.01 millionMega Millions
10-14-20-47-70, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2
(ten, fourteen, twenty, forty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionPick 3 Day
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)Pick 3 Night
4-4-1
(four, four, one)Pick 4 Day
5-4-8-3
(five, four, eight, three)Pick 4 Night
5-7-5-7
(five, seven, five, seven)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
