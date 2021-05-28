ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Star Draw

07-11-18-38-43

(seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.01 million

Mega Millions

10-14-20-47-70, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2

(ten, fourteen, twenty, forty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Day

6-0-6

(six, zero, six)

Pick 3 Night

4-4-1

(four, four, one)

Pick 4 Day

5-4-8-3

(five, four, eight, three)

Pick 4 Night

5-7-5-7

(five, seven, five, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $253 million