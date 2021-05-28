Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Arizona charge sought for woman accused in Idaho killings

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman charged in Idaho with murder in the deaths of her two children should face an additional charge in Arizona in her estranged husband’s killing. Investigators recommended a conspiracy to commit murder charge against Lori Vallow Daybell in Charles Vallow’s death. He was killed in suburban Phoenix months before his son, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, and stepdaughter, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing. Prosecutors haven’t set a deadline for deciding whether to charge Daybell. Her lawyer Mark Means didn’t return a call for comment. Daybell and her new husband hold apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple used to justify the killings of both children.

Idaho lieutenant governor bans mask mandates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — With the governor out of state, Idaho’s lieutenant governor issued an executive order banning mask mandates in schools and public buildings, saying the face-covering directives threatened people’s freedom. Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is acting governor while Gov. Brad Little is at the Republican Governors Association conference in Nashville, Tennessee. He was expected to return Thursday evening. Last week, McGeachin announced her run for governor, challenging the first-term incumbent Little. McGeachin is on the far right of the political spectrum in the conservative state, and her order could bolster her support as a candidate for governor. Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but some counties, cities and schools have done so.

Officers face charges in restraint death of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state attorney general charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after telling them him he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges of second-degree murder Thursday against Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, and first-degree manslaughter against Timothy Rankine. Witnesses reported seeing Burbank and Collins, who are both white, attack Ellis. The 33-year-old was killed March 3, 2020, just weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing. Ellis’ final words — “I can’t breathe, sir!” — were captured by a home security camera.

Idaho college first Hispanic-Serving Institution in state

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A radio station reported that the College of Southern Idaho has become the first in the state to be a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution. Boise State Public Radio reported Thursday that the designation comes from the U.S. Department of Education and means that at least a quarter of full-time students at higher-education institutions are Hispanic. The designation allows the school to apply for more federal grants to better serve its students. About 26% of students at the College of Southern Idaho, located in Twin Falls, are Hispanic. President Dean Fisher said he is pleased Hispanic students are choosing the college and pleased the school is serving them.