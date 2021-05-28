Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reaches 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Oregon has surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The state’s death toll is 2,660. Oregon’s daily case count, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rates have been decreasing recently. Oregon officials have been increasing the effort to vaccinate more residents using lottery and economy reopening incentives and hosting additional vaccination events. Last week a “teen-focused” event was held in Benton County, where nearly 500 people, between 12 and 15 years old, received a shot. Attendees could enter a raffle for a Chromebook, Airpods and gift cards.

MOTORCYCLE BILL-VETO

Oregon governor blocks motorcycle ‘lane splitting’ bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow motorcyclists to drive between slowed or stopped traffic. But Gov. Kate Brown this week vetoed the measure, citing public safety concerns. Her decision came despite bipartisan approval and hundreds of letters of written testimony, overwhelmingly in support of the “lane splitting” legislation. The bill would have allowed motorcyclists to drive between lanes, on multilane highways, when traffic slowed to 10 miles per hour. A legislative override of Brown’s veto would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-TRIBES

Twelve Northwest tribes say they are united to save salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Native American tribes in the Northwest are criticizing the suggestion that they have competing opinions on how best to save endangered salmon runs. The tribes issued a press release this week saying they were united in pursuing the removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in order to preserve the iconic fish. The tribes noted that some elected officials had suggested that tribes based near Puget Sound might have differing goals than inland tribes. The tribes say they are united behind a controversial proposal by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Republican, to spend some $33 billion on efforts to save salmon that include breaching the four dams in eastern Washington state.

WILDFIRES-GETTING READY

‘Nothing looks good’ preparing for summer wildfire season

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews across the U.S. West are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. Prescribed burning gets rid of vegetation that can send flames into the forest canopy, where fire can spread easily, and makes the forest more fire resilient. Last year’s fire season obliterated several towns in Oregon, caused mass evacuations in California and smothered the entire West Coast in thick brown smoke for days. All that activity, though, has barely scratched the surface. The federal government owns roughly 640 million acres, all but 4% of it in the West, with some of it unsuitable for prescribed burning.

WASHINGTON-DROUGHT

State issues drought advisory for most of Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Ecology has issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including all areas east of the Cascade Range, portions of southwest Washington and the Washington coast. The agency says March through April was the fourth driest such period for Washington since 1895. The agency says the Puget Sound area has sufficient water supply for people and fish this summer. The counties included in the advisory are Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.

EX-OFFICER-THEFT CHARGES

Ex-cop accused of stealing drugs from evidence locker

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses a former Klamath Falls police officer of stealing methamphetamine and fentanyl from an evidence locker and then overdosing on the drugs in his police cruiser. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday says the officer’s cruiser jumped a median, veered into oncoming traffic and caused a multi-car crash at a local intersection on Nov. 27. Police say Thomas Reif was on duty in a police vehicle that was reported to have been “driving recklessly” before crashing. Reif was indicted on two counts of possessing a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge. He pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Medford Wednesday.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH

Officers face charges in restraint death of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state attorney general charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after telling them him he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges of second-degree murder Thursday against Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, and first-degree manslaughter against Timothy Rankine. Witnesses reported seeing Burbank and Collins, who are both white, attack Ellis. The 33-year-old was killed March 3, 2020, just weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing. Ellis’ final words — “I can’t breathe, sir!” — were captured by a home security camera.

ATTEMPTED COP MURDER-SENTENCE

Man who shot at police sentenced to 9 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Eugene man found guilty of attempting to kill a police officer to nine years in prison. KEZI-TV reports 56-year-old Jordan Wilson was sentenced Wednesday. Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles Zennache also ordered Wilson to forfeit the gun involved in the shooting. On Friday, a jury found Wilson guilty of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. In July 2020, officers responded to reports of a man menacing another man with a gun at a Eugene residence. Police say Wilson then ran to his home and started to shoot at arriving officers who fired back. No one was hurt and Wilson was eventually arrested.