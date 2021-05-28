Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STOMPING DEATH-SENTENCE

Everett man sentenced to nearly 29 years in stomping death

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An man was sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison for the “savage” stomping murder of an Everett woman. One week after a jury convicted him, Jamel Alexander’s defense attorneys say he would have been acquitted if jurors knew about “crucial evidence” they weren’t allowed to see. The judge disagreed. Shawna Brune’s battered body was found by a man walking his dog. Detectives used security footage to identify Alexander as a suspect. He told detectives he paid Brune $100 for sex that night, but did not harm her. Alexander was found guilty of first-degree murder.

WASHINGTON FERRY-RIFLE

Man arrested for illegally carrying a weapon on the ferry

MUKILTEO, Wash. (AP) — Washington state troopers say they arrested a man who carried a semi-automatic rifle aboard a ferry in Mukilteo. The man walked onto the M/V Tokitae around 7:43 p.m. Wednesday as passengers boarded for a trip to Whidbey Island. Ferry workers called authorities when they saw ammunition partially concealed on the man. The captain held the vessel at the dock, while the man entered a restroom. Troopers found the man’s “AR-15 style weapon” was partly or fully concealed. He was escorted off the ferry and booked into Snohomish County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed carry permit.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

3 officers face arraignment in Black man’s restraint death

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers are due in court Friday to face charges in the restraint death of a Black man who repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses said they attacked Manuel Ellis. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, is charged with manslaughter. All three were scheduled to be arraigned Friday. The 33-year-old was killed March 3, 2020, weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing. Ellis’ final words — “I can’t breathe, sir!” — were captured by a home security camera.

SUPREME COURT-YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Court: YouTube channel not consider media under records law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a man who runs a YouTube channel in the state does not qualify as a member of the media under the state’s public records law. In a 7-2 opinion, the high court said that the statutory definition of “news media” requires an entity “to have a legal identity separate from the individual.” The ruling comes in the case of Brian Green, who runs the “Libertys Champion” YouTube channel and sought photographs and birth date information from personnel files of Pierce County jail staff and law enforcement employees. Such information is exempt from release to the public under current law, but an exception to the exemption exists for members of the news media.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-TRIBES

Twelve Northwest tribes say they are united to save salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Native American tribes in the Northwest are criticizing the suggestion that they have competing opinions on how best to save endangered salmon runs. The tribes issued a press release this week saying they were united in pursuing the removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in order to preserve the iconic fish. The tribes noted that some elected officials had suggested that tribes based near Puget Sound might have differing goals than inland tribes. The tribes say they are united behind a controversial proposal by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Republican, to spend some $33 billion on efforts to save salmon that include breaching the four dams in eastern Washington state.

103 POUNDS OF METH

Nebraska county sheriff’s deputies seize 103 pounds of meth

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies in a southeast Nebraska county seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine in two stops this week. Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance says deputies recovered 3 pounds of the drug on Monday near the Goehner exit off Interstate 80. A man from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a woman from California were arrested. On Wednesday, deputies stopped a minivan for a traffic violation near the Milford exit on the interstate. A search found 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the van. A man from Benton, Washington, was arrested in that case.

AP-US-BIDEN-ENVIRONMENT

EPA restoring state and tribal power to protect waterways

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is restoring a rule that grants states and Native American tribes authority to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. It’s the Biden administration’s latest reversal of a Trump-era policy. A section of the Clean Water Act gives states and tribes power to block federal projects over water pollution concerns. But the Trump administration curbed that power to advance President Donald Trump’s goal of fast-tracking energy projects such as oil and natural gas pipelines. EPA Administrator Michael Regan told The Associated Press that he “will not hesitate to correct decisions that weakened the authority of states and tribes to protect their waters.″

WASHINGTON-DROUGHT

State issues drought advisory for most of Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Ecology has issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including all areas east of the Cascade Range, portions of southwest Washington and the Washington coast. The agency says March through April was the fourth driest such period for Washington since 1895. The agency says the Puget Sound area has sufficient water supply for people and fish this summer. The counties included in the advisory are Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.

WYOMING COAL PORT LAWSUIT

US Supreme Court asked to not consider Wyoming coal lawsuit

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The federal government has argued that the U.S. Supreme Court should not take up a lawsuit in Wyoming over a blocked coal export terminal because the company behind the proposal is bankrupt and won’t be building the project. The Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday that U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued in a brief that there is no legal controversy for the high court to consider because the Millennium Bulk Terminal project won’t proceed. The proposed terminal’s parent company Lighthouse Resources Inc. declared bankruptcy in December. It then failed to find an interested buyer. Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said the two states would file a legal response to the brief.

AP-US-FAA-BOEING-PENALTY

Boeing to pay $17 million to settle plane production issues

Boeing is paying $17 million and promising to take steps to fix production problems with its popular 737 jets. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the settlement covers the installation of unapproved sensors and other parts on some Boeing 737 models including NGs and the Max. The problems were discovered on planes built between 2015 and 2019. Boeing could pay up to $10.1 million more if it doesn’t fix quality-control problems. The settlement isn’t large in dollar terms, but it’s another setback for Boeing’s reputation. The company is still struggling to recover from two deadly crashes that led to a long grounding of Max jets worldwide.