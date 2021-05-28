Mariners play the Rangers after Flexen’s solid performance

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Texas Rangers (22-30, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-27, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-3, 5.94 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (3-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -120, Rangers +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Chris Flexen. Flexen threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Texas.

The Mariners are 9-8 against the rest of their division. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .281 is last in the MLB. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .343.

The Rangers are 8-11 against teams from the AL West. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Nate Lowe with a mark of .357.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-0. Chris Flexen earned his fifth victory and Tom Murphy went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Kolby Allard took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 27 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 16 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.