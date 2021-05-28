Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:00 p.m.

OREGON-LEGISLATIVE UNION

SALEM, Ore. – Legislative employees within Oregon’s Capitol will become the first in the nation to unionize, after a 75-31 vote by staff members on Friday. SENT: 250 words.

OREGON STATE HOSPITAL

SALEM, Ore. – Significant staffing shortages at the Oregon State Hospital prompted health officials to call for the National Guard’s assistance at the psychiatric facility this week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Health Authority, which oversees the state’s hospital, requested 30 nurses from the National Guard. SENT: 300 words.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

SEATTLE – Five weeks after ex-Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, three Washington state police officers pleaded not guilty Friday in the death of Manuel Ellis, another Black man who pleaded for breath under an officer’s knee. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-MASKS-MANDATE BAN

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday issued an executive order repealing a 24-hour-old mask-mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor, describing her actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.” By Keith Ridler. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKN—TIPOFF

It’s been done four times in the Stanley Cup playoffs, most recently by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings in 2014. Done once in baseball, the Boston Red Sox pulling it off against the New York Yankees on their way to winning the 2004 World Series. There’s been a few instances of it in the minor leagues, too. Technically, a 3-0 series deficit is not insurmountable. Except in the NBA. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1,200 words.

SOC–MLS-GALAXY-WILLIAMS-RACIAL ABUSE

CARSON, Calif. – The LA Galaxy say new defender Derrick Williams was a recent target of racial abuse on social media after committing a red-card foul that ended the season of Portland’s Andy Polo. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 340 words.

SOC—NIKE-NEYMAR

Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar after he refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the company years ago. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 600 words, photos.

