Philadelphia hosts Portland after 2 straight shutout wins

Portland Timbers (3-3-0) vs. Philadelphia Union (3-2-2)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -112, Portland +262, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into a matchup against Portland after recording two consecutive shutout wins.

The Union put together a 14-4-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and recorded 33 assists.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Diego Chara (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

