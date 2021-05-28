WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

Hit 5

05-16-26-40-42

(five, sixteen, twenty-six, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

01-05-16-21-30-33-36-38-39-47-50-55-56-66-67-69-70-73-77-80

(one, five, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty)

Match 4

03-09-13-16

(three, nine, thirteen, sixteen)

Mega Millions

10-14-20-47-70, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2

(ten, fourteen, twenty, forty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $253 million