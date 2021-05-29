Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a bear has attacked and injured a hiker. Park officials in a statement say it is the first bear attack inside the park which a person was injured this year. The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning when he encountered what he believed to be two grizzly bears. One of the bears attacked and injured the hiker. The man suffered significant injuries in his lower extremities but managed to hike out on his own. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Beaver Ponds Trail where the hiker was injured is closed until further notice.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican-controlled legislatures across the country are advancing measures to limit how students can be taught about race and racism. Democrats, teachers and racial justice scholars say the measures will have a chilling effect on educators. They also worry that students could be given a whitewashed version of the nation’s history. The bills have been signed into law in Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee, and are under consideration in many more states controlled by Republicans. The bills’ supporters say concepts suggesting people are inherently racist or that America was founded on racial oppression have no place in the classroom.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Significant staffing shortages at the Oregon State Hospital prompted health officials to call for the National Guard’s assistance at the psychiatric facility this week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Health Authority, which oversees the state’s hospital, requested 30 nurses from the National Guard. The governor’s office has not reached a decision on whether to fill that request. Officials say the hospital, which employs 1,800 people and has more than 600 patients, is full and temporarily stopped new admissions. The hospital’s staffing crisis has persisted on and off throughout the pandemic. But the number of hospital staff out on coronavirus-related leave has increased dramatically since February.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order repealing a 24-hour-old mask-mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor. Little described Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and what he labeled as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.” The Republican governor on Friday rescinded Republican McGeachin’s executive action taken Thursday. McGeachin is a member of the far-right who has worked to undermine Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She announced last week her run for governor. Her executive order is widely seen as a political maneuver in her effort to take Little’s job.