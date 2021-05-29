Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy say new defender Derrick Williams was a recent target of racial abuse on social media after committing a red-card foul that ended the season of Portland’s Andy Polo. The Major League Soccer club is working with the league and “the proper authorities” to identify the abusers. Williams has played in four matches for the Galaxy. Williams was born in Germany to an Irish mother and a Black American father. Williams was sent off in the 44th minute of the Galaxy’s 3-0 loss at Portland after the tackle on Polo, who will miss the rest of the year.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis doubled and scored Seattle’s first run, then hit a two-run opposite-field homer an inning later that proved to be the difference in the Mariners’ 3-2 win over Texas, the 10th straight road loss for the Rangers. It’s been a quiet start to the season for Lewis, last year’s American League Rookie of the Year. He missed most of the first month recovering from a bruised knee and struggled at the plate the first couple of weeks. His swing looked just fine against Texas starter Jordan Lyles. Lewis roped a ground-rule double that one-hopped the fence in center field leading off the second inning.

UNDATED (AP) — Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar last year after the Brazilian soccer player refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the company. Nike didn’t give a reason last August when it parted ways with the Paris Saint-Germain forward. But now the company says the investigation was “inconclusive” and it decided to terminate the contract because Neymar refused to participate “in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee.” The soccer superstar has denied the accusation and criticized the company on Instagram while he’s training with Brazil outside Rio de Janeiro, .

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 15 points and eight rebounds and the Seattle Storm cruised to an 82-72 win over the Minnesota Lynx. Candice Dupree and Jewell Loyd added 12 points each, Sue Bird scored 11 and Epiphanny Prince 10. The Storm made their first six shots to open the game with a 15-2 lead. The Lynx tied it at 29 early in the second, but Seattle outscored Minnesota 29-6 over the rest of the quarter to pull away for good. Sylvia Fowles scored 15 points and Napheesa Collier added 14 for Minnesota.