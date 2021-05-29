ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

12-15-33-35-37

(twelve, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Lotto America

04-16-18-34-42, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(four, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, forty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $6.62 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Pick 3 Day

9-3-8

(nine, three, eight)

Pick 3 Night

0-7-3

(zero, seven, three)

Pick 4 Day

3-0-9-8

(three, zero, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Night

5-2-0-3

(five, two, zero, three)

Powerball

11-13-22-27-46, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

Weekly Grand

08-15-17-25-31

(eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one)