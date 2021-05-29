Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEAR ATTACK-YELLOWSTONE

Bear attacks, injures hiker in Yellowstone National Park

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a bear has attacked and injured a hiker. Park officials in a statement say it is the first bear attack inside the park which a person was injured this year. The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning when he encountered what he believed to be two grizzly bears. One of the bears attacked and injured the hiker. The man suffered significant injuries in his lower extremities but managed to hike out on his own. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Beaver Ponds Trail where the hiker was injured is closed until further notice.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY-STATES

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican-controlled legislatures across the country are advancing measures to limit how students can be taught about race and racism. Democrats, teachers and racial justice scholars say the measures will have a chilling effect on educators. They also worry that students could be given a whitewashed version of the nation’s history. The bills have been signed into law in Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee, and are under consideration in many more states controlled by Republicans. The bills’ supporters say concepts suggesting people are inherently racist or that America was founded on racial oppression have no place in the classroom.

AP-OR-OREGON STATE HOSPITAL

National Guard asked to help staff Oregon State Hospital

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Significant staffing shortages at the Oregon State Hospital prompted health officials to call for the National Guard’s assistance at the psychiatric facility this week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Health Authority, which oversees the state’s hospital, requested 30 nurses from the National Guard. The governor’s office has not reached a decision on whether to fill that request. Officials say the hospital, which employs 1,800 people and has more than 600 patients, is full and temporarily stopped new admissions. The hospital’s staffing crisis has persisted on and off throughout the pandemic. But the number of hospital staff out on coronavirus-related leave has increased dramatically since February.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO-MASK-MANDATE-BAN

Idaho governor nixes lieutenant governor’s mask-mandate ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order repealing a 24-hour-old mask-mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor. Little described Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and what he labeled as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.” The Republican governor on Friday rescinded Republican McGeachin’s executive action taken Thursday. McGeachin is a member of the far-right who has worked to undermine Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She announced last week her run for governor. Her executive order is widely seen as a political maneuver in her effort to take Little’s job.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

3 officers plead not guilty in Black man’s restraint death

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges in the restraint death of a Black man who repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses said they attacked Manuel Ellis. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, is charged with manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $100,000 each. By mid-afternoon, all three were listed as on the online jail register as having been released on bond. Ellis died March 3, 2020, weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.

MISSING KIDS-HUSBAND’S DEATH

Arizona charge sought for woman accused in Idaho killings

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman charged in Idaho with murder in the deaths of her two children should face an additional charge in Arizona in her estranged husband’s killing. Investigators recommended a conspiracy to commit murder charge against Lori Vallow Daybell in Charles Vallow’s death. He was killed in suburban Phoenix months before his son, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, and stepdaughter, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing. Prosecutors haven’t set a deadline for deciding whether to charge Daybell. Her lawyer Mark Means didn’t return a call for comment. Daybell and her new husband hold apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple used to justify the killings of both children.