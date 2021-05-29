Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon legislative staff become first in nation to unionize

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislative employees within Oregon’s Capitol will become the first in the nation to unionize, after a 75-31 vote by staff members Friday, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. The unionization, which has been informally discussed for years, means that 180 Capitol aides will be joining International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 89 and can begin taking steps toward bargaining with the Legislature on a contract for the first time. Legislative aides help lawmakers with scheduling, keeping track of bills and votes, community relations, policy work and serve as liaisons between state agencies. The hours they work can be extended beyond the typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as floor sessions and committee meetings can carry on into the night.

National Guard asked to help staff Oregon State Hospital

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Significant staffing shortages at the Oregon State Hospital prompted health officials to call for the National Guard’s assistance at the psychiatric facility this week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Health Authority, which oversees the state’s hospital, requested 30 nurses from the National Guard. The governor’s office has not reached a decision on whether to fill that request. Officials say the hospital, which employs 1,800 people and has more than 600 patients, is full and temporarily stopped new admissions. The hospital’s staffing crisis has persisted on and off throughout the pandemic. But the number of hospital staff out on coronavirus-related leave has increased dramatically since February.

Idaho governor nixes lieutenant governor’s mask-mandate ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order repealing a 24-hour-old mask-mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor. Little described Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and what he labeled as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.” The Republican governor on Friday rescinded Republican McGeachin’s executive action taken Thursday. McGeachin is a member of the far-right who has worked to undermine Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She announced last week her run for governor. Her executive order is widely seen as a political maneuver in her effort to take Little’s job.

3 officers plead not guilty in Black man’s restraint death

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges in the restraint death of a Black man who repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses said they attacked Manuel Ellis. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, is charged with manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $100,000 each. By mid-afternoon, all three were listed as on the online jail register as having been released on bond. Ellis died March 3, 2020, weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.

Oregon reaches 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Oregon has surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The state’s death toll is 2,660. Oregon’s daily case count, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rates have been decreasing recently. Oregon officials have been increasing the effort to vaccinate more residents using lottery and economy reopening incentives and hosting additional vaccination events. Last week a “teen-focused” event was held in Benton County, where nearly 500 people, between 12 and 15 years old, received a shot. Attendees could enter a raffle for a Chromebook, Airpods and gift cards.

Oregon governor blocks motorcycle ‘lane splitting’ bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow motorcyclists to drive between slowed or stopped traffic. But Gov. Kate Brown this week vetoed the measure, citing public safety concerns. Her decision came despite bipartisan approval and hundreds of letters of written testimony, overwhelmingly in support of the “lane splitting” legislation. The bill would have allowed motorcyclists to drive between lanes, on multilane highways, when traffic slowed to 10 miles per hour. A legislative override of Brown’s veto would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

Twelve Northwest tribes say they are united to save salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Native American tribes in the Northwest are criticizing the suggestion that they have competing opinions on how best to save endangered salmon runs. The tribes issued a press release this week saying they were united in pursuing the removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in order to preserve the iconic fish. The tribes noted that some elected officials had suggested that tribes based near Puget Sound might have differing goals than inland tribes. The tribes say they are united behind a controversial proposal by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Republican, to spend some $33 billion on efforts to save salmon that include breaching the four dams in eastern Washington state.

‘Nothing looks good’ preparing for summer wildfire season

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews across the U.S. West are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. Prescribed burning gets rid of vegetation that can send flames into the forest canopy, where fire can spread easily, and makes the forest more fire resilient. Last year’s fire season obliterated several towns in Oregon, caused mass evacuations in California and smothered the entire West Coast in thick brown smoke for days. All that activity, though, has barely scratched the surface. The federal government owns roughly 640 million acres, all but 4% of it in the West, with some of it unsuitable for prescribed burning.